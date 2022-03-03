"We won!": Forsen's early celebration goes hilariously wrong

Forsen's quest to progress and continue to finish the highly-rated FromSoftware title Elden Ring goes on. His gaming counterpart Felix “xQc” was one of the first streamers to beat the game with a play time of around fifty hours.

The content creator reached one of the main bosses in Elden Ring and was struggling to get past him. After a number of valiant attempts to beat the boss, he came close to beating it when he triggered the second phase of the difficult boss.

Since he didn't know about the scond phase, Forsen happily celebrated the early victory with half of the health bar and claimed:

“We won! Champions!"

Forsen gets stunned after celebrating early during a boss fight in Elden Ring

Ever since the game’s release back in late February, Elden Ring has continued to dominate the gaming category on Twitch. Almost all the streamers are playing one of the most well-reviewed games and are trying to finish it.

The Swedish streamer too is one of those streamers who loves to play the souls-like genre. Before starting off with Elden Ring, he was playing a modified version of Dark Souls 3 called the Fog Randomiser Mod.

He has been steadily progressing through the game and has defeated the two main bosses in the game. During the recent stream, he was adventuring through Redmane Castle, which houses one of the main demigods of the game - Starscourge Radahn.

Starscourge Radahn is one of the most unique boss encounters in the game which has received polarizing views from the gamers. The streamer's attempts on the boss started right off at the start of his gameplay part of the stream.

During one of his multiple attempts, he managed to get the boss’ health points (HP) down to half. At the 50% mark, the boss transitions to his next phase during which he jumps into the sky and rolls back to the arena in the form of a meteor. Forsen was clueless regarding this phase and started to celebrate early and claimed they (he and Twitch chat) had won.

After noticing a huge fireball coming down at him, he tried to dodge it, but ultimately moved right into it and died in one go. As his Twitch chat went berserk and started laughing, the streamer just smiled sadly.

The streamer died in one shot from a massive fireball (Images via Forsen/Twitch)

He continued on his path to beating the game’s difficult boss and spent almost the entirety of the stream dedicated to this goal of his. He finally beat the boss at around the five-hour mark of his stream, soon after which he ended the day's stream.

Fans react to Forsen dying unexpectedly in Elden RIng

Audiences and fans on Reddit had a comical reaction towards the streamer’s action in-game. Some spoke about their experience with the Starscourge Radahn boss fight where they mentioned that it was one of the best FromSoftware boss encounters they’ve faced, which turned into a debate amongst the fans.

The self-proclaimed “god gamer” plans to finish the massive open world game on stream and won't speedrun through the game. During this encounter, he died around three times and lost a hundred thousand in-game currency which is used to level up the character.

