“The Batman movie was mid. All superhero movies are mid”: Ludwig responds to controversial clip of him criticizing The Batman movie

Ludwig continues to make headlines after he was seen criticizing The Batman. According to the YouTube Gaming streamer, the movie was average, and he thought it would have more comedic elements.

Batman101 @TheBatman010 this gotta be the worst The Batman take I’ve heard this gotta be the worst The Batman take I’ve heard https://t.co/YJ3RX7LYgJ

He compared The Batman to the likes of movies released by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A tweet by the user Batman101 (@TheBatman010) had gone viral, and it contained a minute and a half long clip with Lugwig voicing his thoughts on the movie.

After the tweet gained a lot of traction in such a short time, the content creator was forced to react to it. The response came in the form of an eight minute long video where he doubled down on his stance and went on to say:

“Can I… Can I YouTube nation speak my s**t? The Batman movie was mid. All superhero movies are mid!”

Ludwig doubles down on his stance regarding 'The Batman' in a new response video

The streamer had some strong words regarding a clip floating around on Twitter where he was seen sharing a polarizing opinion on the newly released movie.

At the start of the video, Ludwig reacted to the entire Twitter thread where he first saw the clip. He read some replies, after which his long rant against the movie and its fanbase began.

The streamer opened up about his feelings towards the movie by saying that Hollywood has already recycled the idea of superheroes a lot. He stood his ground and said:

“They already solved Batman over a decade ago. The Dark Knight’s a goated movie. But because it sells tickets if they have a man who’s afraid of bats under the suit, they just keep remaking them! That’s all it is! I feel like people think we’ve solved all cinema. We’ve solved characters. As a humanity, we’re done. We’ve peaked.”

He continued to vent about the movie and the fanbase around it by saying:

“Batman is the greatest, or maybe it’s Superman or whoever. But I feel like that s**t was written eighty years ago. We should probably move on and come up with some new s**t. But they just keep milking them! They keep milking them because they sell big a** little tickets, and they give people enough identity to call themselves The Batman on Twitter.”

Continuing to talk about the topic, the streamer seemed visibly upset at how the replies under the viral tweet bashed his opinion regarding the movie. He read a couple of replies and reiterated his stance.

Concluding the eight-minute-long rant, Ludwig said:

“I wish it was more like MCU one-liner jokey jokey, which is not what I wanted! I more so meant, I thought it would be fun to unravel the mystery and I would be trying to guess along the way what everything meant. But I didn't feel like that at all. I was… I didn't even feel like there was much of a mystery and I feel like the villain sucked! The villain, was dogs**t! All of them. All the villains in that were like, were boring. Except for the Penguin who was barely a part of it.”

Fans react to Ludwig’s take on 'The Batman'

Fans in the YouTube comment section mentioned how different people have different tastes when it comes to movies and other forms of media. Some even hilariously commented that since the video had no dislikes, everyone must've hated The Batman.

The tweet continues to gain traction as it sits at having more than thirty thousand likes and three and a half thousand quote tweets. A number of replies criticized the YouTuber's opinion, and fans of the superhero series generally seem to disagree with Ludwig.

Edited by Siddharth Satish