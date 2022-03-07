“I wanna pair it with Crocs”: Ludwig has an interesting idea for The Stream Awards attire

During a recent stream, Ali "Myth" was joined by Ludwig, and both of them were seen shopping for the upcoming award show hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella" called The Streamer Awards.

As the duo was shopping for suits for the upcoming event, the YouTuber had an interesting idea for his attire. Requesting recommendations, the content creator hilariously went on to say:

"My idea is, I wanna pair it with Crocs."

Ludwig requests a suit that goes with a pair of Crocs

Ludwig started off by mentioning his requirements for the tuxedo which he planned to wear to the awards show.

Discussing his requirements for the occasion, the streamer mentioned how he had been nominated for a category and wanted to show off his attire if he ended up winning the award. He said:

"Okay, so, it's for an award show. Okay. And here's... I am nominated for an award. I am hoping to win, and if I win, I want something flashy."

The tailor seemed a bit surprised by the streamer's request. Ludwig continued:

"You know, like these guys? Yeah, so I am going to be wearing Crocs with the suit. What tuxedo goes best with that?"

Almost everyone in the room started to laugh. Puzzled by the most awkward request, the tailor answered professionally:

"That's a different animal, so, any tuxedo. If that's what you want to wear, any tuxedo will be okay. What kind of Crocs are you going to wear?"

The stream went on for an hour, and both content creators had a ton of fun trying out different tuxedos for the upcoming award ceremony.

Fans react to Ludwig's hilarious tuxedo request

Fans on Reddit mentioned how professional the tailor at the outlet was. A small debate regarding the footwear brand also broke out.

The Streamer Awards show is scheduled to air on March 12, 2022. It will be an in-person event where a number of well-known influencers and streamers will be seen accepting awards.

Ludwig has been nominated for the category of Best League of Legends streamer, among his other nominations. Some of the categories present for this show include Best FPS Streamer, Best IRL Streamer, Game of the Year, and Streamer of the Year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish