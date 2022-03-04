Ludwig compares Twitch streamers with YouTubers, suggests the latter are "well put together"

Ludwig was recently seen collaborating with podcasters and YouTubers Colin and Sameer. The trio spoke about Ludwig’s life and how he became one of the biggest streamers on Twitch and then went on to become an exclusive streamer for the competing platform - YouTube.

During the hour-long interview, the content creators spoke about how Ludwig started his streaming career, different types of streamers on Twitch and YouTube, and talked about the streamer's month-long subathon and the reasons for why he left Twitch.

As the topic went from one place to another, the content creator mentioned how different Twitch streamers are from YouTubers.

Ludwig talks about his move from Twitch to YouTube and compares both sides of the platforms

The former most-followed streamer on Twitch was one of the first people on the platform to popularize the streaming style called subathon. Subathon is a type of stream where the streamer sets a goal for donations and followers which add on to the timer present on the streamers screen.

He became the most subscribed streamer on Twitch after he continuously streamed for a month back in March 2021. He managed to get around 283k subscribers during the event and overthrew Tyler “Ninja” as the leading streamer on the platform.

Talking about various things on the podcast, the now-YouTuber compared both sides of the grass and mentioned how YouTubers are more successful than Twitch streamers. According to him:

“Twitch streamers are like an underbelly. They’re barely able to survive as humans. Half of them Uber Eats every single meal. They never pay like, any of their bills. Taxes is something they just forget about.”

He then spoke about his time on Twitch where he followed the same things as others did:

“And I was the same and I was like slipping.”

Samir questioned why this was the case with Twitch streamers, to which the YouTuber responded by saying:

“As opposed to YouTubers who are like well put together, like, basically Silicon Valley people to some extent. Twitch streamers will push themselves to go 150, 200, 250, 300 hours in a month, which is absurd!”

He then went on to conclude his take:

“You know, it's like a double workweek, just streaming! So then its like, okay when are you doing your laundry, man? You know. And the answer is, they're not."

In January 2022, the streamer notified his viewers that they can expect the second subathon soon via a tweet. This immediately got a lot of traction and the teaser tweet sits at having more than seventy thousand likes.

Fans react to Ludwig comparing Twitch streamers with YouTubers

Audiences in the YouTube comment section mentioned how genuine Ludwig came across during the podcast. Some went on to say how the life of a Twitch streamer looks similar to the South Park episode which featured the MMORPG World of Warcraft.

Fans giving their take regarding the streamer's comparision (Images via Colin and Sameer/YouTube)

Some expressed their concern regarding the streamers’ mental health

Fans showing their concern (Images via Colin and Sameer/YouTube)

Content creators like Felix “xQc” and Tyler “Tyler1” are two of the few streamers who stream for more than twelve hours on multiple occasions. xQc became one of the first streamers to beat the recently-released FromSoftware game Elden Ring after streaming the game for around fifty hours on stream.

