“I think it’s really funny”: Valkyrae responds to JiDion’s plans to date her in GTA 5 RP

Rachel “Valkyrae” continues to play and livestream her Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay journey with her character, Ray Mond. In mid-February, the streamer tweeted that she was addicted to playing and watching content revolving around GTA 5 RP.

While talking about doing different things on her stream for the day, a viewer on her YouTube livestream chat asked if she knew of fellow YouTuber and livestreamer JiDionPremium's plans to date her in-game.

She started off by complementing the statement and then said:

“I think it’s really funny.”

Valkyrae shares her thoughts regarding JiDion wanting to date her character in GTA 5 RP

(Timestamp: 00:09:32)

Rae had just begun her livestream and was talking to her viewers present in the YouTube stream chat. She thanked those who had subscribed to her live stream, and started off with a casual recap of the recent events.

Some viewers asked about her plans for the day's stream, to which she said she had none. Rae then received a message from a viewer asking her if she knew what streamer JiDionPremium had said about her:

“Did you see what JiDion said about you?”

She nodded, and said:

“Yeah, I saw. If he actually joins NoPixel and tries to date Ray Mond, oh my god, it’s gonna be so freaking funny.”

Valkyrae then hilariously went on to say that JiDion would end up getting dumped:

“That man’s probably (going to) get ocean dumped.”

The streamer then let out a loud laugh and said:

“Um, it should be interesting. Jesus! Oop. Not me oop’ing all the time. Not me being sponge and absorbing everyone’s language. Oh oh.”

After interacting with her fans, she jumped in-game and began playing one of her most-liked games on stream. The Los Angeles-based streamer played GTA 5 RP for around four hours, and after that, she played Valorant for the remaining two more hours.

Some bits about Valkyrae's GTA 5 RP character

The 100 Thieves co-owner roleplays on the most popular streamer-centric RP server called NoPixel. Her in-game name is Ray Mond, a 25-year-old female who is the long-lost twin sister of Yuno Sykk (played by Sykkuno).

Ray Mond is an impulsive and forgetful person who tends to snitch on other people and bribe the city's police officers. She is also part of a crime ring called Chang Gang.

The streamer created her main character in March 2021 and still continues to roleplay with it. She also has another character called Kyrae Val, which she created back in November 2021. Her loyal fans seem to really enjoy watching their favorite streamer roleplay as these different characters in-game.

