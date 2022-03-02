"Some of you are sick": Valkyrae reveals strange Instagram messages from an obsessive fan

Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on the internet, who recently re-signed her contract with YouTube. She is also one of the biggest female streamers on the internet, rivaling the likes of Pokimane.

Today, Rae shared a very obsessed fan's message while livestreaming. She prefaced the messages by saying that she recently went through some of her direct messages on Instagram, sharing that after she saw this specific user's conversation, she had to stop.

"“We need to have another talk. Some of you are sick, okay? I decided to open up my DMs, I decided to go read through them on Instagram. The very first one I saw, it was the last one I saw."

Valkyrae shares her experience reading Instagram DMs

Rae explained that the messages she was receiving were basically a one-way conversation with the user, where they only talked to themselves about their love for the streamer.

"It was from a person that was having full blown conversations with themselves about how much they’re in love with me, how much they know they're the best for me, how much they know me better than I do."

She continued on with her description of the messages, sharing that the user also sent her images that were luckily blurred out, implying that she was sent unsolicited photos.

"Sending me pictures, but it’s all blurred out, I didn’t open any of them. Just really weird. Weird! And it's long, its endless, it's been going on for days and days and days."

The streamer then shared that she did indeed block them, and that they could no longer message her, even if they made a new account.

“"I had blocked them, and it did say, "Block this account and future accounts that they may make." I’m just letting you guys know that if I block you, or if anyone else blocks you for whatever reason on Instagram, you won’t be able to follow them on a new account, okay?"

Valkyrae then explains that this behavior is in no way attractive, and instead comes off as creepy and gross.

"So, stop being icky! Ya nasty! And it's not attractive or appealing whatsoever, so stop.”

Viewers react to Valkyrae's video

Some fans reacted to the video in the comment section, with many sharing their discomfort with messages like these.

Viewers shared their opinion on this incident (image via Youtube)

Some left a passionate rant on the matter (image via Youtube)

Valkyrae's video elicited plenty of interesting reactions (image via Youtube)

Despite being on the receiving end of a horrible message, Valkyrae sent a perfectly weighted reply at the moment.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul