“I thought it’d be more fun”: Ludwig gives his opinion about The Batman movie

Ludwig was recently seen giving his opinion regarding one of the most awaited movies of the year, The Batman. The Robert-Pattinson starrer movie has gone on to receive a wide array of positive responses. Contrary to this, the streamer had a different view regarding the movie, which left fans in disarray on Twitter.

In one of the clips posted on the social media platform Twitter, Ludwig was seen criticizing the movie and went on to compare the DC Universe movies to those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of his statements regarding the movie was:

“The Batman movie was fine dude. It was fine. I just… I thought it’d be more fun. I dont know.”

Ludwig shares his opinion regarding The Batman movie and provides reasons for it

Batman101 @TheBatman010 this gotta be the worst The Batman take I’ve heard this gotta be the worst The Batman take I’ve heard https://t.co/YJ3RX7LYgJ

The tweet by user Batman101 (@TheBatman010) has been going viral on the major platform and currently sits at more than three thousand quote tweets and twenty-six thousand likes.

During the one and a half minute long clip, Ludwig was seen critiquing the movie by saying that there was a lack of comedy present in the movie and seemed to be having an extremely serious tone to it. The hugely popular YouTube Live streamer said:

“It was like a Marvel movie with none of the… like, comedy. Like, I dont think I laughed during the, I don't think there was a single joke in the movie.”

With music playing in the background, the streamer read out a viewer’s message in the chat:

“Old man take? Maybe. Maybe I am just an old f***ing man. But even if its not, even if its supposed to be a bruting drama, like a detective story, i also think they did a bad job with that.”

Ludwig went on to compare the movie with the likes of Sherlock Holmes as he stated:

“In my mind, if you have like what is supposed to be a great vigilante detective Batman, and then like have a guy whose name is The Riddler, you should probably have what is a fun; you know, not fun, fun in like a Sherlock Holmes or, what’s that one of Daniel Craig’s where he solves a mystery? I thought it’d be like that.”

He later concluded his minute-long rant about the movie as he said:

“I thought it’d be like Knives Out maybe? You know. Like Sherlock, the BBC series, you know. Little fun.”

Fans react to Ludwig’s take on The Batman movie

Viewers and fans on Twitter were visibly annoyed at the streamer’s take of the DC film. Many questioned his take as they did not approve of what the streamer had to say against the movie.

JTC @CoppJarek @TheBatman010 If he wanted a jokey, fun Batman movie with the Riddler, he should've just watched this. @TheBatman010 If he wanted a jokey, fun Batman movie with the Riddler, he should've just watched this. https://t.co/yaVP62wEDq

Saturn💙 サターン|| Take Your Heart @saturnw0lf

Bro what do you call Penguin making fun of Batman for not knowing the difference between el and la in Spanish @TheBatman010 "I don't think there was a single joke!"Bro what do you call Penguin making fun of Batman for not knowing the difference between el and la in Spanish @TheBatman010 "I don't think there was a single joke!"Bro what do you call Penguin making fun of Batman for not knowing the difference between el and la in Spanish

Real_HumanBean_Hours @RealHumnBean420



Sometimes those opinions can't be respected if the opinion is built around the ignorance of what the movie is trying to do like imagine saying batman should be more bright and light hearted even if it beinf dark is the point @TheBatman010 Look as much as I respect people's opinions on filmsSometimes those opinions can't be respected if the opinion is built around the ignorance of what the movie is trying to do like imagine saying batman should be more bright and light hearted even if it beinf dark is the point @TheBatman010 Look as much as I respect people's opinions on filmsSometimes those opinions can't be respected if the opinion is built around the ignorance of what the movie is trying to do like imagine saying batman should be more bright and light hearted even if it beinf dark is the point

Some viewers on Twitter compared the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC Universe.

𝑅𝑖𝑘𝑘𝑎 🌑 @VanishingRikka @TheBatman010 Marvel’s really overtaken the genre of “superhero” and that’s hella annoying. Some fans don’t really seem to grasp the more dark and intense tone the DC Universe executes, especially for characters like Batman who have “dark” written all over them @TheBatman010 Marvel’s really overtaken the genre of “superhero” and that’s hella annoying. Some fans don’t really seem to grasp the more dark and intense tone the DC Universe executes, especially for characters like Batman who have “dark” written all over them

Madoxxa @madonnadailyxxx @VanishingRikka



The comic vibe of the comic characters is ruined in the movies of Batman since the 2000s. @TheBatman010 It's not dark, there are not superhero/comic heroes movies anymore, they're like thriller, drama or idk movies, with someone dressed as a bat, or as a joker or idk.The comic vibe of the comic characters is ruined in the movies of Batman since the 2000s. @VanishingRikka @TheBatman010 It's not dark, there are not superhero/comic heroes movies anymore, they're like thriller, drama or idk movies, with someone dressed as a bat, or as a joker or idk. The comic vibe of the comic characters is ruined in the movies of Batman since the 2000s.

However, a few defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

The tweet continues to gain traction as more within the community join in to share their opinions about the YouTuber's take on the movie. However, the highly anticipated movie has received a good response on its opening weekend, currently sitting at an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb.

