"Stop telling me what to do": Asmongold rages at his Twitch chat while playing Elden Ring

Zack “Asmongold” raged out at his Twitch viewers while playing Elden Ring on livestream. He shouted:

“Stop telling me what to do!”

Asmongold returned to play Elden Ring after grinding through the Korean Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Game - Lost Ark. The streamer kept playing Elden Ring on and off his stream after getting overwhelmed by the sheer amount of content present in the game.

During an earlier stream, Asmongold was progressing through a legacy dungeon, where he was on the path of killing one of the demigods present in the game. After dying continuously in-game, viewers in his chat started telling him how to get past the hurdle. Annoyed by people's backseat gaming, the streamer lost his cool.

Asmongold struggles to kill Praetor Rykard in Elden Ring and lashes out at his Twitch chat

VOD for the clip starts at 07:09:14

The Elden Ring Hype Train continues to move ahead as streamers are now finishing up the game and going on to conclude the storyline present in it. Asmongold too started playing the game with a bang, but he was seen a bit demotivated a couple of days after its launch.

Since then, the OTK co-founder has started to progress in the game a bit slowly as he focuses on playing Lost Ark for the majority of his stream. Earlier today, after playing Lost Ark for around six and a half hours, the streamer started playing Elden Ring, where he planned on progressing through a volcanic area called Mt Gelmir.

He was left with the killing off the major boss of the area, a serpentine monster called Praetor Rykard. This boss encounter requires players to use a special item in order to kill it in the most efficient manner. Asmongold being himself, he decided to fight the boss neck and neck using the generic weapon.

After losing a number of times to this boss, the streamer looked visibly annoyed by the fact that he could not get close to killing it. Streaming viewers on his Twitch chat started to suggest he get the necessary weapon. After a while, the streamer lashed out at his viewers in the chat and started to vent by saying:

“Oh my god, i am getting pissed. Special move is OP as f**k. I dont want to deal with that right now. Let me just play the f***ing game the way I wanna play it! Alright? I can beat the f***ing boss, i dont need this special ability.”

He continued:

“All i need to do is stop playing like a I am a f***ing idiot! That’s it! There’s no fine print, there’s nothing. Shut the f**k up! I know what I am doing.”

The streamer continued to struggle during the boss fight as he kept on dying in-game over and over again. After around fifteen minutes, Asmongold finally decided to use the special item, after which he successfully defeated the boss.

Claiming victory, the streamer exclaimed:

“No way! No way! F**k yes dude! It was that easy! It was that f***ing easy, I knew it! I knew it was that easy.”

Streamer finally defeats Praetor Rykard in Elden Ring (Images via Asmongold/Twitch)

Asmon then continued to play the game as he ventured into different tunnels to farm materials for his weapon upgrades, raided castles and fought another tough demigod boss called Starscourge Radahn.

Fans react to Asmongold raging at his Twitch Chat

Audiences and fans in the streamer’s Twitch chat continued to laugh at him as he failed to kill the boss. Some sympathized with him by telling the other members in the chat to stop backseat-gaming the streamer and let him play the way he wanted to.

Chat reacting to streamer's attempts at clearing the boss (Images via Asmongold/Twitch chat)

Asmongold was one of the first few streamers to get early access to Elden Ring before the game launched. Back then, he claimed that he would not quit the game and would go on to complete it.

He did quit once, though. According to him, there was no guidance present in-game and the world was too open and felt overwhelming. The streamer now plans on finishing the game at his own pace without taking on unnecessary challenges.

Edited by Ashish Yadav