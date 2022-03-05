"Oh there's a wasp!": MoistCr1TiKaL hilariously gets attacked by wasp as he battles a boss in Elden Ring

Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” has been busy playing the recently launched and one of the most awaited games of this generation - Elden Ring. He has successfully progressed through the game and is currently in one of the end-game areas of the game called Mountaintops of the Giants.

Engaged in a fight with one of the side bosses in the game called Commander Niall, the streamer noticed a huge wasp buzzing around in his room. Scaring the life out of him, Charlie let out a loud squeal while he was engaged in a furious combat with the challenging boss. He shouted by saying:

“Oh there’s a wasp!”

MoistCr1TiKaL tries to fight a boss in-game as he hilariously fights off a wasp in real life

VOD for the clip starts off at 00:50:00

Charlie had just begun his daily livestream and was streaming for about an hour. Right off the bat, he started to play Elden Ring, where his main objective was to beat the game as efficiently as possible.

Progressing through a castle in the location, he reached one of the bosses in the zone and was trying to beat the difficult boss. He managed to get the boss’s health pretty low on his third attempt and was hyper-focused fighting it.

In an instant, he glared on the left side and noticed a huge wasp buzzing around him. He let out a loud scream and jumped out of his chair. He loudly exclaimed by saying:

“No! Not now! Oh f**k! Not this! Ahh!”

After being attacked by a wasp in real life, Cr1TiKaL managed to kill Commander Niall in-game and immediately ran out of his streaming room as he said:

“Oh God. Please f**k it! Ehh!”

The streamer then returned after a couple of seconds and scouted the entire room, checking for the flying wasp and continued by saying:

“Bro, I f***ing hate wasps.

Six odd minutes after the incident, MoistCr1TiKaL came back and joyfully said that he had emerged victorious against the wasp too.

“Hey, hey, I’ve got some good news! Fearless Warrior got it! It wasn't as big as I initially thought but we f***ing got ‘em baby! We f***ing took ‘em down."

Immediately, he hopped back into the game and continued to play Elden Ring. He progressed through the icy zone, where he got to fight against one of the many dragons in the high-fantasy game.

Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL fighting two bosses at the same time

Viewers and audiences on Reddit poked fun by sarcastically saying how difficult Elden Ring has been for the streamer. A few mentioned Charlie wearing a black shirt instead of his signature white shirt felt wrong for some reason.

Cr1TiKaL has shown his appreciation for the Soulsborne genre as he has gone on to play and finish most of the FromSoftware titles. He is a content creator who has a massive following on YouTube, where his main channel titled Penguin0 has a staggering 10.2 million subscribers and a total of 4.9 billion channel views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha