“My first impression about Mizkif was not good”: Twitch streamer Fuslie talks about her initial impressions of Mizkif

The American Twitch streamer, Leslie “Fuslie,” and content creator, has taken a short break from playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay. She recently claimed that she was addicted to playing and watching content surrounding it.

Instead of playing the game, she observed a chart that showcased the top fifty most-watched GTA 5 RP streamers and roleplayers. Talking about her views and experiences with other Twitch streamers like Pokimane, xQc, and Valkyrae, Fuslie spoke about one of her first interactions with Matthew “Mizkif” by saying:

“I’m not gonna lie, my first impression of Mizkif was not good.”

Fuslie talks about her first impressions of Mizkif

VOD for the clip starts at 00:37:31, quote at 00:37:39

Fuslie was streaming for around half an hour where she was looking at a graphical chart that explained the top fifty streamers on Twitch that the audience had most watched.

Not surprising to anyone, Felix “xQc” topped the charts, being watched by a staggering 10 million viewers. He was followed by Buddha, who was watched by 3.9 million viewers.

While talking about her experiences and first impressions of various other streamers, a viewer in her chat asked about her first impression of Mizkif. Reminiscing about it, she started by saying:

“You don't remember Miz being there? Ya dude, I remember him because he was a personality. I was like wow, this guy is abrasive. He is abrasive.”

She continued by saying that her initial impression of Mizkif was not positive. However, the streamer grew on her as she clarified by saying:

“I was like… God. This is a little obnoxious. He grew on me. He grew on me a lot as a person. I like… I like Mizkif now.”

She went on to compare Mizkif with other streamers by saying:

“Of all the streamers, he was the one that took me the longest to like. I was like, okay. Okay, alright, fine, I like him. It was a while. I didnt like hate him or anything, it was just like, we dont click, but now okay.”

She continued to talk about the top fifty most-watched GTA 5 RP streamers for the next couple of minutes, after which she went on to play a variety of games for her audience. She played some single-player games followed by playing Valorant.

Fans react to Fuslie’s initial impressions of Mizkif

Fans and audiences on Reddit mentioned how Mizkif’s personality resembles an annoying little brother. Some negatively reacted by mentioning that the OTK co-founder grew his stream numbers, which resulted in more people liking him.

The streamer is in the top-10 rankings of the top-50 streamers who are most watched playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay. She is a well-established Twitch streamer who is ranked 58th on the English channel on the platform.

The American streamer is followed by 1.1 million people and gets an average of fifteen thousand viewers per stream.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha