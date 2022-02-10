The entire MoistCr1TiKaL and DarkViperAU drama explained

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Matthew "DarkViperAU" have recently come into the limelight due to the controversy surrounding the two. Their feud began shortly after Matthew released a controversial 12-page statement criticizing reaction streamers.
Claiming that react streamers benefit from stealing content from other creators, DarkViperAU's tweet soon generated a lot of dissension. Major streamers, including Mizkif and MoistCr1TiKaL responded critically to his views.
MoistCr1TiKal, who is also popular for reacting to streaming content, posted a response on his YouTube channel. DarkViperAU soon responded directly to Charlie via a tweet.
A brief breakdown of the DarkViperAU and MoistCr1TiKaL drama
Reaction content is a gray area in terms of fair use and copyright laws. Several critics of the meta have spoken on it during their streams. However, Matthew's comprehensive statement contained several justifications which were deemed baffling, leading to the controversy of his statement.
DarkViperAU released a controversial 12-page statement on "How The React Grift Works"
Matthew released his statement on February 7, 2022, via a Google document posted on Twitter. His post soon received responses, most of which criticized a strange inference he made.
In his statement, Matthew made a bizarre comparison between reaction streamers and sexual abusers. He stated that reaction streamers shamelessly stole content from other, sometimes smaller, creators. The above analogy indicated the lack of consent taken from original creators by reaction streamers.
Charlie's response video receives retaliation from Matthew
In his reaction video, Charlie validated a few points made by Matthew, but criticized the approach made towards the topic.
"He does make valid points in the document, but it’s overshadowed by this unhinged rant that he goes on...DarkViper’s entire document is about this belief that every reactor is doing it for financial gain and to f*** small channels. And the logic he uses to make these points is deeply flawed and isn’t substantiated by any real evidence."
Matthew responded directly to the video through a tweet and a video of his own. The video accused Charlie of using his large following to manipulate the context of what was being spoken about in the document. He asserted that Charlie only exhibited one side of the debate.
Through his tweet, Matthew stated that several things Charlie talked about in his video were untrue. However, he reasoned it to misunderstandings. He also expressed his willingness to engage in an open conversation with the star streamer regarding the topic. Charlie responded in kind to that request.
DarkViperAU targets MoistCr1TiKaL's reaction uploads
Merely a few hours after their seemingly passive exchange on Twitter, Matthew began posting screenshots of Charlie's popular videos. He pointed out the lack of credit given to the original content that Charlie reacted to in the videos. This characteristic of reaction streamers was among the foremost points Matthew argued about in his original statement.
He then followed up with another tweet displaying screenshots of uploads from Charlie's unofficial stream highlight channel. The channel, which is run by a fan, meticulously listed the original creators of content Charlie reacted to during his livestream. Pointing this out, Matthew yet again criticized the latter.
While Charlie is yet to respond to these posts, onlookers were quick to chime in with their views. The reactions were clearly polarized between the followers of the two streamers.
Reaction to streaming content has been a point of contention for several years. Given the sensitivity of this topic, along with the fact that most of the major streamers on Twitch engage in such content, Matthew's statement is as relevant as it is controversial. It may be worth the wait to see further reactions from others in the future.