"There's a poltergeist event!": MoistCr1TiKaL taken aback after encountering 'haunting' bug in Dying Light 2

Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” has been playing Dying Light 2 since it was launched, which is February 4, 2022. The streamer has been playing the game for around five hours a day and was trying to finish off the game earlier today.

However, while he was playing, a non-playable-character (NPC) glitched out in-game as the streamer was doing his quest. Hilarity ensued as soon as this bug was caught on stream. When he saw what was taking place, the streamer exclaimed:

“There’s a poltergeist event!”

MoistCr1TiKaL encounters a funny bug as he played Dying Light 2 on stream

He was an hour and a half into his stream playing the game and was progressing through the story and doing various quests. He was required to do a stealth phase for a mission in-game. He was scouting around the room when he noticed and encountered an NPC which was bugged. This glitched out NPC transformed into a box and was roaming around the room like any other NPC.

As he noticed this bug, Charlie said:

“Oh, he didn't see me? What?”

He focused his in-game camera towards the glitched NPC and continued:

“What! Oh my god, it’s a haunting!”

Ironically scared, he continued:

“Oh god. Oh good lord!”

He concluded this hilarious encounter by saying:

“I didn’t even notice he was floating. Some beauty and the beast s**t.”

After this event, he continued to progress and went on to complete the game at the end of his stream.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a multi-platform First Person Perspective (FPS) action-RPG game developed by Techland. It is a post-apocalpytic, zombie-survival game which is a sequel of the famous game Dying Light which was released in 2015. Since its release, a lot of Twitch streamers have been playing and finishing this game.

Fans react to the haunting bug on MoistCr1TiKaL’s stream

Audiences on Charlie's stream were astounded to see such a hilarious bug on his stream. At first, they started to spam “What” with a couple of question marks in his chat but then this quickly turned into a hilarious reaction towards the glitch.

Twitch chat's reaction when Charlie noticed the bug (Images via MoistCr1TiKaL/Twitch)

Charlie White Jr, famously known as Cr1TiKaL or MoistCr1TiKaL is a 27 year-old American livestreamer and content creator from Florida, United States.

Also Read Article Continues below

He rose to fame through his YouTube channel “penguinz0” where he regularly uploads commentary about video games and other events happening around the internet culture. He currently has 10 million subscribers on his channel with 4.8 billion channel views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan