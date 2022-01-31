"On par with GameCube": MoistCr1TiKaL criticizes Pokémon Legends: Arceus for "copy-pasted environments" and more

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" completed the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game during his latest stream. But he provided some harsh criticism mid-way through his gameplay.

Prompted by a user defending the game and calling its criticisms invalid, MoistCr1TiKaL responded by articulately providing his reasons for disliking it. The game has received widespread criticism regarding its graphics, and Charlie too agrees with the sentiment.

"Graphically, it is on par with GameCube."

MoistCr1TiKaL is an extremely popular Twitch streamer known for putting out a variety of content. His reviews of games, movies, TV shows, etc., have produced a mass following. His iconic monotonous speech provides an interesting quality to the topics that he talks about.

MoistCr1TiKaL criticizes the quality of the graphics of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

MoistCr1TiKaL primarily criticized the sub-par quality of the game given the new generation it has been released in. With modern games truly stretching the limits of "real-life" graphical quality, this game's simple graphics seem lacking.

"There are 3 very obvious things that you can point out about this game that are objectively sub-par given the 2020 time frame that it came out. This is a modern game."

Charlie stated his opinions on the poor quality of the graphics, calling it suitable to run on a GameCube, a popular console released in 2001.

He then compared the game's visuals to those of a 2008 Pokemon game: Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness. The Nintendo developed game was optimized for the GameCube. MoistCr1TiKaL expressed his disappointment as he called out their similarities.

"Gale of Darkness looks almost to this level. Not quite as good and that game came out like 2008."

He further criticized the empty world of the game. The lack of vibrant graphics to spruce up the gameplay led Charlie to brand the visuals as bland. Additionally, he pointed out that the different regions within the game seem to be close duplicates of the original base.

"The world is also extremely empty. The world is bland. Every single environment is the same copy-and-pasted environment from the first zone. It doesn't change, it doesn't evolve."

Finally returning to the comment that prompted his response, he firmly expressed that the game had some real issues, which led to the constant criticism it has received in the past few days.

Calling out the viewer's logic, he concluded by asserting that criticizing a game is valid and dismissing such claims makes a person a "shill":

"There's plenty of real complaints. And 'pushing those aside is not valid' just because you like it, does make you a shill."

Fans express their views on the game

While most viewers agreed with MoistCr1TiKaL's criticism of the graphics, few had mixed feelings. Arguing that the game might not cater to every audience, these viewers provided their instances of enjoying the game. However, most fans just expressed their disapproval of the game.

The clip has gained huge popularity on Reddit, with over 250 comments and 1.5K upvotes. As the game continues to receive criticism from the most popular streamers, fans will have to wait to see any response from Game Freak regarding improvements and updates.

