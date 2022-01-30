"Like a PS2 game": Twitch streamer ConnorEatsPants ridicules the graphics of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

During his stream, Connor "ConnorEatsPants" played the latest game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Although he enjoyed the gameplay, ConnorEatsPants had a few words about the graphics.

ConnorEatsPants frequently joked about the game's graphics in his stream. However, one particular comment caught his viewers' attention, causing them to burst out laughing. Connor compared the graphics to those of a PS2 game. He provided his viewers with an accurate prediction regarding the cinematics of a particular cut-scene.

"It's going to look like a PS2 game."

ConnorEatsPants mocks the graphics of Pokémon Legends: Arceus

During his stream of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, ConnorEatsPants was constantly joking about the game's graphics. The characters in the current storyline were based in the hills.

During a cut-scene explaining the upcoming objective, Connor predicted the cinematics of the next scene, calling out its similarity to a unique 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' type display.

"I bet you, right after this, it's going to pan over the hill, and it's going to do its Breath of the Wild like: 'look at the huge world moment'."

Connor then mocked the graphics of the Pokémon game. While he was comparing its visuals to old-generation PS2 game graphics, his earlier predictions came true.

❕ @ConnorEatsPants im a pokemon streamer now. if any gamer energy drinks want to sponsor me nows the time. im a pokemon streamer now. if any gamer energy drinks want to sponsor me nows the time.

The game panned over its characters and looked over the vast highlands present before them, indicating a sense of adventure to come. This caused Connor to crack up, and he responded with an exclamation of a fake surprise.

"And it's going to look like a PS2 game. *laughs* Woah!"

Connor then continued on with his game.

Fans add to the ridicule of the Pokémon game's graphics

Fans seemed somewhat disappointed with the graphics of the latest Pokémon game. Agreeing with Connor's views, they added their remarks as the clip of Connor's mocking comment reached Reddit. Several fans criticized Game Freak, the developers of the game, calling its graphics "lazy".

Also Read Article Continues below

ConnorEatsPants is known for his expansive gameplay content. He is also known to be affiliated with the popular Minecraft server 'Dream SMP'.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar