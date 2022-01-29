Every new Pokemon and their type in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes trainers back in time to the Hisui region but introduces several never-before-seen Pokemon.

There are completely new Pokemon added to the franchise, not just those with new forms native to Hisui. Some Pokemon have received evolutions that aren't around in present-day Sinnoh.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has trainers complete the first Pokedex for the region, meaning you will need to encounter all of the creatures in the game, old and new.

All new Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick I do like this small touch. Both Basculegion and the trainer in this snowy area have got a frost forming on them. That's a nice touch I do like this small touch. Both Basculegion and the trainer in this snowy area have got a frost forming on them. That's a nice touch https://t.co/My7Qs4Lf3q

Here are all of the new Pokemon in Legends: Arceus and their typing:

Overqwil : Dark/Poison evolution of Qwilfish

: Dark/Poison evolution of Qwilfish Basculegion : Water/Ghost evolution of Basculin

: Water/Ghost evolution of Basculin Sneasler : Poison/Fighting evolution of Sneasel

: Poison/Fighting evolution of Sneasel Wyrdeer : Normal/Psychic evolution of Stantler

: Normal/Psychic evolution of Stantler Kleavor : Bug/Rock evolution of Scyther

: Bug/Rock evolution of Scyther Ursaluna : Normal/Ground evolution of Ursaring

: Normal/Ground evolution of Ursaring Enamorus: Fairy/Flying with an alternate Therian Forme

Only one new Pokemon is not an evolution of an already existing Pokemon. That would be Enamorus, who expands the Unova region's trio of Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus to a quartet.

All Pokemon with new Hisuian forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Several returning creatures will fill your Pokedex, but with an altered appearance and typing. They are in their Hisuian forms:

Typhlosion : Fire/Ghost

: Fire/Ghost Samurott : Water/Dark

: Water/Dark Decidueye : Grass/Fighting

: Grass/Fighting Qwilfish : Dark/Poison

: Dark/Poison Sneasel : Poison/Fighting

: Poison/Fighting Growlithe : Fire/Rock

: Fire/Rock Arcanine : Fire/Rock

: Fire/Rock Braviary : Psychic/Flying

: Psychic/Flying Lilligant : Grass/Fighting

: Grass/Fighting Basculin : Water

: Water Zorua : Normal/Ghost

: Normal/Ghost Zoroark : Normal/Ghost

: Normal/Ghost Avalugg : Ice/Rock

: Ice/Rock Sliggo : Dragon/Steel

: Dragon/Steel Goodra : Dragon/Steel

: Dragon/Steel Voltorb : Electric/Grass

: Electric/Grass Electrode : Electric/Grass

: Electric/Grass Dialga : Steel/Dragon

: Steel/Dragon Palka: Water/Dragon

Some of the Pokemon with new Hisuian forms retained their original typing, such as Dialga, Palkia, and Basculin. Others look entirely different and aren't the same type we've come to know them.

Perhaps the most potent example is Sneasel, who received a Poison/Fighting-typing in its Hisuian form.

Its original typing of Dark/Ice sees both of them replaced with two completely different ones. There has been no talk of downloadable content yet, but if Game Freak introduces some, you can expect even more Hisuian creatures or brand-new evolutions at that point.

