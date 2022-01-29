Every new Pokemon and their type in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes trainers back in time to the Hisui region but introduces several never-before-seen Pokemon.
There are completely new Pokemon added to the franchise, not just those with new forms native to Hisui. Some Pokemon have received evolutions that aren't around in present-day Sinnoh.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus has trainers complete the first Pokedex for the region, meaning you will need to encounter all of the creatures in the game, old and new.
All new Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Here are all of the new Pokemon in Legends: Arceus and their typing:
- Overqwil: Dark/Poison evolution of Qwilfish
- Basculegion: Water/Ghost evolution of Basculin
- Sneasler: Poison/Fighting evolution of Sneasel
- Wyrdeer: Normal/Psychic evolution of Stantler
- Kleavor: Bug/Rock evolution of Scyther
- Ursaluna: Normal/Ground evolution of Ursaring
- Enamorus: Fairy/Flying with an alternate Therian Forme
Only one new Pokemon is not an evolution of an already existing Pokemon. That would be Enamorus, who expands the Unova region's trio of Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus to a quartet.
All Pokemon with new Hisuian forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Several returning creatures will fill your Pokedex, but with an altered appearance and typing. They are in their Hisuian forms:
- Typhlosion: Fire/Ghost
- Samurott: Water/Dark
- Decidueye: Grass/Fighting
- Qwilfish: Dark/Poison
- Sneasel: Poison/Fighting
- Growlithe: Fire/Rock
- Arcanine: Fire/Rock
- Braviary: Psychic/Flying
- Lilligant: Grass/Fighting
- Basculin: Water
- Zorua: Normal/Ghost
- Zoroark: Normal/Ghost
- Avalugg: Ice/Rock
- Sliggo: Dragon/Steel
- Goodra: Dragon/Steel
- Voltorb: Electric/Grass
- Electrode: Electric/Grass
- Dialga: Steel/Dragon
- Palka: Water/Dragon
Some of the Pokemon with new Hisuian forms retained their original typing, such as Dialga, Palkia, and Basculin. Others look entirely different and aren't the same type we've come to know them.
Perhaps the most potent example is Sneasel, who received a Poison/Fighting-typing in its Hisuian form.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Its original typing of Dark/Ice sees both of them replaced with two completely different ones. There has been no talk of downloadable content yet, but if Game Freak introduces some, you can expect even more Hisuian creatures or brand-new evolutions at that point.