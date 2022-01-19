"Women are actually cringe": ConnorEatsPants humorously trolls Ninja over Pokimane controversy

ConnorEatsPants has revealed which side he is on in the Pokimane vs Ninja drama that has been happening recently.

In a recent tweet, Connor trolled Ninja by seemingly being sarcastic about his stance on the matter. He had spoken out in support of Pokimane, resulting in the Fortnite icon unfollowing him on the platform.

Following this, ConnorEatsPants tweeted out, asking the famous streamer to refollow him:

❕ @ConnorEatsPants ninja pls refollow me i take it back women are actually cringe ninja pls refollow me i take it back women are actually cringe

Many fans reacted immediately, as seen below:

opal 🏳️‍🌈👖🏳️‍⚧️ @MelancholiaMel1 @ConnorEatsPants Imagine being so fragile that a criticism from a 3 time pantsies winner that you unfollow them @ConnorEatsPants Imagine being so fragile that a criticism from a 3 time pantsies winner that you unfollow them

obamna ^_^ @iHugHyeju @ConnorEatsPants nah if someone caught me following ConnorEatsPants id sue for defamation too @ConnorEatsPants nah if someone caught me following ConnorEatsPants id sue for defamation too

Milk @Milk_Carton11 @ConnorEatsPants Sorry, you’re probably too late and they have taken your actions very seriously and are assembling their legal team to sue you for defamation. @ConnorEatsPants Sorry, you’re probably too late and they have taken your actions very seriously and are assembling their legal team to sue you for defamation.

ConnorEatsPants sides with Pokimane in drama with the Blevins

Connor continued to show his support for Pokimane after she was subjected to "hate-raids" on Twitch. This time, however, it was by making fun of the fact that Ninja had unfollowed him on Twitter after he publicly called him out on the platform.

The drama started when Jidionpremium asked his viewers to spam Poki's Twitch chat with "L+ratio" comments. This resulted in her ending the stream prematurely after sighting harassment.

The matter then got worse as Ninja got involved. When Jidionpremium's viewers flooded his Twitch chat, he claimed he would speak to his Twitch representatives to see what he could do about JiDion's ban.

Ninja's words didn't go well with Pokimane, who called him out for supporting someone who harassed her and her viewers. Ninja and his wife then messaged the Canadian privately to say he had not contacted his representative. He said it was just so that Jidionpremium's fans would stop spamming him with messages.

Blevins also texted Pokimane, saying she was "making a mistake" and accusing him of something he did not do.

❕ @ConnorEatsPants If Ninja’s upset about being harassed and “misrepresented”… imagine how Pokimane feels every single day being a woman on Twitch If Ninja’s upset about being harassed and “misrepresented”… imagine how Pokimane feels every single day being a woman on Twitch

This was when ConnorEatsPants first spoke out in support of Poki. He noted that she faces way more hate because she is a woman and that misogyny is an issue the 25-year-old has to deal with every day.

He called out Ninja after the latter said that he was "misrepresented". This is what led to the once number one streamer unfollowing Connor on Twitter.

He had also previously said on a livestream he thought JiDion and Keemstar had only been able to survive due to their flawed audience. He said:

"You are literally appealing to children who have no parental guidance whatsoever and are literally growing up being misogynistic. It is f***ing crazy. It boggles my mind."

Many streamers have come out to support Pokimane following her harassment controversy with JiDion and Ninja. ConnorEatsPants has also been quite vocal about his displeasure after witnessing a fellow streamer being a victim of misogyny.

