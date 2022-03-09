MrBeast accuses TikTok of spying on him while speaking on the Joe Rogan Podcast

Joe Rogan was recently joined by one of the most famous YouTubers and internet personalities, Jimmy "MrBeast." During the 1788th episode of Spotify's exclusive podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, or JRE, the duo spoke about a wide variety of topics, ranging from philanthropy to doing business on the internet.

One such topic which the personalities spoke about revolved around TikTok and discussing the workings of the viral mobile application. As the conversation regarding TikTok went ahead, Joe Rogan and MrBeast accused the application of being highly intrusive and spying using the smartphone's microphone.

MrBeast and Joe Rogan discuss TikTok on the 1788th episode of The Joe Rogan Experience

Timestamp: 42:16

During this exciting episode of the widely-famous podcast, audiences learned a lot about how MrBeast functions as a person and as a YouTube megastar. Having more than 91 million subscribers on his main channel, Jimmy gave in some insights into how the production went through and how he films the videos that get millions of views.

MrBeast also revealed that he employs over a hundred staff members who actively work on multiple projects.

One of the more serious topics the duo spoke about was the privacy intrusion on the social media platform TikTok. Explaining how different social media worlds exist within the applications, MrBeast and Joe Rogan started to talk about their presence on TikTok.

Rogan expressed his dislike for the application as he spoke by mentioning:

"Well, I exist on TikTok but its not me. Like someone's just uploaded my content on TikTok. But TikTok is such a sketchy f***ing application. Have you ever seen like a breakdown like these software engineers have done of TikTok, about how intrusive it is."

MrBeast replied by saying that he was not aware of this. Joe continued to talk about it by saying:

"They said it is the single most disturbing piece of software they've ever had to back-engineer. Because the amount of, like cross-platform spying it does."

Hearing this shocking detail, MrBeast spoke about his experience on the subject by saying:

"Well I know like, if you're in like, if you travel to a different state, even now in Texas, my TikTok feed will be a lot more of Texas content. Its definately location based. And I've had instances where I would say certain things in conversations, then later that night I would get it in my feed. Something similar. Like if I talk about dogs a lot, weirdly start getting TikTok about dogs. I have noticed that kind of stuff."

Rogan chimed in on his experience as he continued to talk about the matter:

"My friend told me that she was talking to this lady. And they were just having a convesation and then she looked at her TikTok and TikTok suggested her. So TikTok knew that her and this lady were sitting next to each other physically because their phones were next to each other. So TikTok suggested to follow that lady. That's spooky."

As a concluding remark, MrBeast said that TikTok can be very addictive as a platform. He went on to say that he had uninstalled the application from his phone due to the sheer addiction of the platform. He also said that he was spending around two hours per day on TikTok.

Edited by Srijan Sen