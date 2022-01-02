"We did it!": Fundraising for MrBeast's 'Team Seas' initiative concludes with over $30 million raised

According to Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson, Team Seas has crushed its target of eliminating 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean by generating $30 million owing to donations from fans and content creators.

MrBeast is one of the most popular philanthropic streamers on the internet right now. He has given away exorbitant amounts of money in the last few years. From paying off student education loans to helping his fans build the homes of their dreams, the 23-year-old has done it all.

Furthermore, challenges like 'Finger on the App' have helped his ardent followers earn a hefty reward by taking on other competitors, bringing everyone to a level playing field to compete for the lucrative prize.

But MrBeast's Team Seas initiative has toppled it all. The American YouTuber launched the campaign in October 2021, intending to clean up 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

A few days in, he announced that over six million pounds of trash had already been removed. After three months, MrBeast has finally accomplished his objective and surpassed Team Trees, his previous initiative that helped plant 20 million trees.

MrBeast credits Austin Russell and over 600,000 different people who came forward to help with the donations

2022 started on an extravagant note for the philanthropic streamer. However, it's safe to say that this has more or less become a staple fashion for MrBeast.

He was ecstatic with the effort that had gone into completing the objective of cleaning up 30 million pounds of trash from the oceans and shared the news with the community via a Twitter post.

Shout out to the over 600,000 different people that donated to TeamSeas and the creator community for being so awesome in supporting this 🥺❤️❤️❤️ We did it! Austin Russell noticed we came up a few million pounds short so he got us over 30 million 😂Shout out to the over 600,000 different people that donated to TeamSeas and the creator community for being so awesome in supporting this 🥺❤️❤️❤️ #teamseas We did it! Austin Russell noticed we came up a few million pounds short so he got us over 30 million 😂Shout out to the over 600,000 different people that donated to TeamSeas and the creator community for being so awesome in supporting this 🥺❤️❤️❤️ #teamseas https://t.co/DBUNQoYAit

“We literally raised enough money to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean. That’s freakin’ insane. It just hit me how crazy that number is.”

MrBeast also credited over 600,000 donors, including Austin Russell, who, according to the streamer, helped the initiative cross the finish line.

At 26, Austin Russell is the world's youngest self-made billionaire. He created Luminar Technologies, a self-driving car business that develops vision-based lidar and machine perception technologies.

Interestingly, now that Team Seas has smashed its objective, it remains to be seen what MrBeast will come up with to kick off 2022. He announced a few weeks back how his team was going to implement similar cleanups around the world, which will undoubtedly make a massive difference.

