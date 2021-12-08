5 best MrBeast ventures of all time

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is easily one of the most popular content creators/philanthropists of all time.

The YouTuber has a combined 153 million subscribers on the platform and has been involved in innumerable noteworthy ventures and philanthropic initiatives. This includes the TeamTrees and the TeamSeas initiative that allowed MrBeast to raise more than $41 million!

The initiatives are easily two of the biggest that MrBeast has been involved in during his career. The following article attempts to look at the top 5 MrBeast ventures that he has organized since the beginning of his career.

Five biggest MrBeast initiatives/ventures

5) MrBeast Squid Game

MrBeast famously held his version of the Netflix git series Squid Game. The project took the creator more than a month to pull off, and around $3.5 million. However, it all proved to be worth it as the Squid Game video broke multiple YouTube viewership records and has been watched more than 156 million times on YouTube.

The first episode included prize money of $456k, with subsequent episodes also expected to be added in the coming time.

4) MrBeast Philanthropy

In September 2020, MrBeast created the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel. So far, he has posted seven videos featuring some of the biggest giveaways/charity initiatives that he has been involved in since then.

The creator has engaged in innumerable philanthropic acts that are not featured on the channel. However, MrBeast’s overall charitable acts, including the hundreds of giveaways and games that he has posted about in recent years, also deserve mention in this list.

3) TeamSeas

TeamSeas was started with the aim of removing 30 million pounds of trash from the Earth’s seas by January 2022. Until now, more than 17 million USD has been raised. Every earned dollar has resulted in the removal of 1 pound of trash.

#TeamSeas @teamseas Not sure what to give for the holidays, birthday, retirement, or just because? How about the gift of trash, straight from our oceans, rivers and beaches. #TeamSeas Not sure what to give for the holidays, birthday, retirement, or just because? How about the gift of trash, straight from our oceans, rivers and beaches. #TeamSeas https://t.co/i9ZtOtGAJW

TeamSeas has a dedicated social media channel as well that keeps track of all major donations and cleaning drives that the organization handles.

2) MrBeast Burger

MrBeast opened the MrBeast Burger franchise around August 2020 in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC. Since then, more than 100 branches of the MrBeast Burger joint have been opened in North America and Europe.

The MrBeast Burger franchise has also been praised for allowing local joints to join in with minimal investment. The organization has registered continuous growth and recently opened its first branches in Canada.

1) TeamTrees

TeamTrees has to go down as the biggest venture that MrBeast has ever been involved in. TeamTrees was started in October 2019 with the aim of raising $20 million for the Arbor Day Foundation that promised to plant one tree for every dollar donated.

TeamTreesOfficial @teamtreesofficl



Leave a 🌲 if you are still on the tree planting train with us!



🌳 | @markrober @mrbeast



bit.ly/3ntU2Z6 A look back at the last two years with #TEAMTREES ! 👀👀Leave a 🌲 if you are still on the tree planting train with us!🌳 | @markrober @mrbeast @arborday A look back at the last two years with #TEAMTREES! 👀👀Leave a 🌲 if you are still on the tree planting train with us! 🌳 | @markrober @mrbeast @arbordaybit.ly/3ntU2Z6

The $20 million goal was passed in December 2019, with more than $23 million having been raised to date. This means that MrBeast and his team could add more than 23 million trees on the planet, which is a hugely impressive achievement.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar