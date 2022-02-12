“I think MrBeast is married to my mom”: Minecraft streamer Dream’s latest tweet has fans trolling him

Earlier today, Minecraft superstar Clay “Dream” hilariously tweeted about how MrBeast sent him a diamond ring as a prize that his mother has been wearing in place of her wedding ring that had been misplaced a year ago.

This personal, yet hilarious disclosure resulted in a ton of reactions where the YouTuber's fans and fellow content creators jumped in to jokingly ask him why he was writing fanfiction so early in the morning.

Dream @Dream Mr Beast sent me a diamond ring as a prize, my mom lost her wedding ring so she replaced it with it and has been wearing it for over a year.



I think Mr Beast is married to my mom now… Mr Beast sent me a diamond ring as a prize, my mom lost her wedding ring so she replaced it with it and has been wearing it for over a year.I think Mr Beast is married to my mom now…

Dream’s tweet about MrBeast blows up on Twitter and fans react

The Minecraft YouTuber is known to collaborate with many prominent internet influencers and he has happened to have worked together with MrBeast for a large number of projects. One of the most recent examples was when MrBeast had a Squid Game game mode for Minecraft.

This was back in October 2021 when MrBeast created an event that included 150 participants and boasted a massive reward of $45,600. This event included members of the famous Dream SMP, including Dream, SapNap, TommyInnit and Karl Jacobs. The final winner of this competition was Sapnap, who managed to defeat all other members in a melee battle.

Out of nowhere, on February 12, 2022, Dream tweeted about the said diamond ring and how his mother had been wearing it. This quickly gained a massive influx of reactions as the tweet generated around fifty-thousand likes within the first hour of posting it.

BadBoyHolo is another Minecraft content creator and streamer who focuses on raising awareness about hackers in the game and talks about various kinds of servers. He was one of the first personalities to comment on the tweet by saying:

“...what are you gonna get him on father's day?”

To which the Minecraft creator hilariously replied:

“HE’S NOT MY DAD.”

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo



…what are you gonna get him for fathers day? @Dream o_O…what are you gonna get him for fathers day? @Dream o_O…what are you gonna get him for fathers day?

Lazar “LazarBeam” eagerly joined in on the conversation as well and sarcastically mentioned how some gamers joke about dating mothers, but MrBeast actually did it in this case.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam @Dream Some gamers may joke about dating moms but mrbeast doesnt mess around @Dream Some gamers may joke about dating moms but mrbeast doesnt mess around

Many of his fans were surprised by the tweet their favorite Minecraft content creator made. Some were confused, while others began to poke fun at the creator stating that MrBeast was a part of his family.

faye @404kfaye @Dream i cannot tell if this is a joke @Dream i cannot tell if this is a joke😭😭😭

SB737 @SB_737 @Dream are you gonna start calling mr beast dad? @Dream are you gonna start calling mr beast dad?

The amusing tweet continues to gain traction as more people react to it. It seems like it may only be a matter of time before more influencers join, possibly even prompting MrBeast himself to respond to the hilarious 'confession.'

