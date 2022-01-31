How did manatreed meet Dream and Sapnap?

Ollie “manatreed” is the newest and the thirty-ninth member of the ever famous Dream SMP. Dream SMP is one of the most famous private Minecraft servers which houses the Dream Team.

The streamer has generated a lot of hype and has risen to fame due to the mystery surrounding his persona and anticipation. On a recent stream, manatreed revealed how he met Dream and Sapnap.

Manatreed reveals his association with Dream and Sapnap on stream

On his debut stream, Ollie revealed how he met Dream and Sapnap and became a part of Dream SMP. Ollie was streaming with Dream and Sapnap when Sapnap asked him to tell the viewers in his stream how he met with Dream and how he felt about being included in Dream SMP.

Ollie mentioned that he was a “random” when he met Dream. He occasionally played with Dream and Sapnap before they were even famous. He went on to say that they hit it off and continued to play.

“Well this is the big one. I am kind of random. He (Dream) just messaged me and we just decided to set this up.

They continued to play games and kept talking about how manatreed could join them, but nothing was official from both sides. Eventually, they started to post more content, and things became more official as time went by.

“We did find out and we did hang out with each other a long time ago and played DMC HD a long time ago and actually played with Sapnap as well.”

Manatreed @manatreed such a cool guy :) such a cool guy :) https://t.co/VUl17RSGUc

The streamer mentioned that there were a lot of coincidences. He talked about various theories about Ollie and his profile and how people equated it with Dream’s profile.

He later spoke about how his name came to be. Ollie said his name “manatreed” comes from his liking of manatees and trees. Thus his name is an amalgamation of both.

Audience react to manatreed’s repose to how he met Dream and Sapnap

Manatreed’s audience on YouTube had a very wholesome welcoming moment as they got to know more about associations with Dream and Sapnap.

YouTube audience reacts to manatreed (Images via YouTube)

Who is manatreed?

Manatreed, who goes by Ollie as per his Twitter handle, is the latest addition to the Dream SMP cast. The mystery surrounding his personality was the catalyst for his sudden rise to fame.

The new streamer is a good friend of Snapnap, who played with him several times before his streaming career. Ollie was born on June 23, 1998, which makes him 24 years old. During his first stream on January 29, 2022, he revealed that he has dyslexia and uses he/him pronouns.

The new content creator has yet to do a full face reveal. He has uploaded pictures to Twitter, showing his half-shown face. During his debut stream, the streamer managed to get a substantial 215k viewers at its peak.

He streamed for two hours and gathered 266k followers and 152k average viewers throughout the stream. He is based in Florida, United States.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar