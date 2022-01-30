"Give the man a break": Dream defends manatreed from a misunderstanding on Twitter, receives mixed responses

Clay "Dream" and fellow Minecraft creator Ollie "manatreed" have received mixed responses from their recent interaction with a Twitter user.

The two had been talking about manatreed's Minecraft skin, as he had donned the default "Steve" skin given to all players. After he made a comment about seeking help from his community regarding making a change in skin, it spiraled immediately, leading to Clay coming in to defend his friend.

"No where did anyone mention free work come on guys give the man a break trying to get at his neck the first day he’s been on a stream."

Dream defends manatreed from accusations of asking for free Minecraft skins

The issue stemmed from a tweet manatreed made regarding his Twitch and roleplaying server debut. After revealing when he'd start streaming on the purple platform, Clay replied asking him to change his skin from the default one.

manatreed replied to Clay, stating that he would "let the community make him one." The tweet immediately became controversial, with many interpreting it as him indirectly asking people to make him free skins.

Manatreed @manatreed @dreamwastaken i will let the community make me one 🥳

bri! @bribelll @manatreed @dreamwastaken you should commission someone instead of getting someone to do free work for you

jaron | tiz 🐝 ART 📌 @tizdraws @manatreed pay someone for it, there are so many talented skin artists in the community who would be happy to help you out if you, y'know, paid them for their hard work

Both Clay and manatreed replied to several followers' tweets in an attempt to defend the latter from accusations of asking for free work. Clay made a follow-up tweet to clarify his intentions, informing people not to attack the original tweeter.

Manatreed @manatreed @tizdraws obviously! I'm gonna be a Steve for now though 😎

dream @dreamwastaken @bribelll



dream @dreamwastaken @bribelll @manatreed no where did anyone mention free work come on guys give the man a break trying to get at his neck the first day he's been on a streamI know he means commission because he asked me to help him commission one ages ago, he literally just said the community would be involved 😑

dream @dreamwastaken @bribelll



dream @dreamwastaken @bribelll @manatreed let the man BREATHE(also not directly to this person but saw multiple replies, obviously don't attack anyone)

Fans show split reactions to Clay's and Ollie's tweets

The reply section under Clay's tweets was immediately flooded, with some users criticizing him for lashing out at the follower and others stating that people were too quick to assume manatreed's original intentions.

sols minecraft @sol_cries @dreamwastaken @bribelll @manatreed as a skin artist i can say we get asked for free work ALL the time, by everyone. i don't think anyone was trying to be disrespectful or rude, but there was also no mention of commissioning in the tweet. it just seemed as though it was leaning more so in the "free skin" direction.

Henry @dragonshortlegs @dreamwastaken @bribelll @manatreed he's right, y'all are so quick to hate on manatreed because he's not dream

bones 💥 @bonebyz @dreamwastaken then specify youre going to commission them. " im going to let the community make me one " sounds like more undermining of skin artists talents and once again not paying them for their hard work

michelle @kissyskep @dreamwastaken @bribelll @manatreed This tbh, i get people don't like manatreed but some of y'all will be so rude for no reason let the man breathe a little 💀

kristel :) manatreed art 📌 @krisdraw @dreamwastaken @manatreed to the ppl saying "it wasn't even neg" they were assuming manatreed was goign to scam an artist, thats negative, idc if we dont know him, we know dream and he alwasy treats us well

LIVE Herb/Juno (•̀ᴗ•́)و @junoperherb @dreamwastaken @bribelll @manatreed ok so like totally get ur point but neither of you ever mentioned that, or the idea of commissioning someone, you just sound passive aggressive, bri was just tryna make a point and express a concern that a ton of us had, this was v unnecessary 🧍

Who is manatreed? Meet the newest member of the DreamSMP server

Ollie "manatreed" is a brand new content creator who recently held his first Twitch stream and first stream on the famous Minecraft roleplaying server. He is said to be someone who has previously interacted with both Clay and Nicholas "Sapnap" during their pre-YouTube days and coincidentally got in touch with the pair recently.

manatreed has not yet revealed his face to the public, save for a few half-revealing shots of himself on his Twitter account. He is from Florida, United States, and reportedly grew up in Miami.

During his debut stream, he met up with Clay and several other members of the RP server in-game and was given a tour of the place. Throughout the stream, he revealed many details about himself, including his pronouns and the origin of his name.

Edited by R. Elahi