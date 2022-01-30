"Give the man a break": Dream defends manatreed from a misunderstanding on Twitter, receives mixed responses

Clay "Dream" and fellow Minecraft creator Ollie "manatreed" have received mixed responses from their recent interaction with a Twitter user.
The two had been talking about manatreed's Minecraft skin, as he had donned the default "Steve" skin given to all players. After he made a comment about seeking help from his community regarding making a change in skin, it spiraled immediately, leading to Clay coming in to defend his friend.
"No where did anyone mention free work come on guys give the man a break trying to get at his neck the first day he’s been on a stream."
Dream defends manatreed from accusations of asking for free Minecraft skins
The issue stemmed from a tweet manatreed made regarding his Twitch and roleplaying server debut. After revealing when he'd start streaming on the purple platform, Clay replied asking him to change his skin from the default one.
manatreed replied to Clay, stating that he would "let the community make him one." The tweet immediately became controversial, with many interpreting it as him indirectly asking people to make him free skins.
Both Clay and manatreed replied to several followers' tweets in an attempt to defend the latter from accusations of asking for free work. Clay made a follow-up tweet to clarify his intentions, informing people not to attack the original tweeter.
Fans show split reactions to Clay's and Ollie's tweets
The reply section under Clay's tweets was immediately flooded, with some users criticizing him for lashing out at the follower and others stating that people were too quick to assume manatreed's original intentions.
Who is manatreed? Meet the newest member of the DreamSMP server
Ollie "manatreed" is a brand new content creator who recently held his first Twitch stream and first stream on the famous Minecraft roleplaying server. He is said to be someone who has previously interacted with both Clay and Nicholas "Sapnap" during their pre-YouTube days and coincidentally got in touch with the pair recently.
manatreed has not yet revealed his face to the public, save for a few half-revealing shots of himself on his Twitter account. He is from Florida, United States, and reportedly grew up in Miami.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
During his debut stream, he met up with Clay and several other members of the RP server in-game and was given a tour of the place. Throughout the stream, he revealed many details about himself, including his pronouns and the origin of his name.