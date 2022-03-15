“Thanks guys, I do appreciate it.”: Ludwig opens up about him winning Streamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards 2022

After winning the Streamer of the Year 2022 award, Ludwig was seen talking about the show in one of the most recent videos uploaded to his main YouTube channel.

The short, five-minute-long video encapsulated his thoughts and opinions regarding The Streamer Awards, and he was seen thanking the fans who voted for him and helped him win the flagship award.

During the humble address, Ludwig thanked all of his viewers by saying:

"So, thank you. That's it. Thanks, guys. I do appreciate it. It means a lot."

Ludwig calls The Streamer Award the greatest event on Twitch

Right off the bat, the YouTube Gaming livestreamer mentioned how amazing The Streamer Awards 2022 was. He said that it was the greatest event hosted on Twitch:

"It actually was like so good! Not to say that I expected anything from QT (QTCinderella) because she always puts on banger events, but it like beat anyone's dreams of what an event could be."

He also mentioned the massive outreach it had, as The Streamer Awards attracted more than three-hundred and fifty thousand concurrent viewers and featured more than 250 streamers in person.

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards That’s a wrap. Thank you all for watching. That’s a wrap. Thank you all for watching.

He then spoke about his nominations by saying:

"In the award show, I was nominated for two awards. One was Variety Streamer of the Year."

He pulled up a hilarious image of himself and his friend Slime holding a questionable poster. Speaking more about his nominations, he continued:

"But the other award I was nominated for was Streamer of the Year, which was insane to be nominated for in the first place. But this is a chat-voted award. Like, you are the people who voted, so anyways, I'll spoil it here. I'll show the clip. I'll roll the clip."

He then shared the full clip of the winner being announced, followed by his acceptance speech. He mentioned how Ibai, a Spanish Twitch streamer, is also deserving of this award.

As the video went on to end, Ludwig spoke a bit about his subathon streams and said how lucky he had been during that phase of his career. He was also seen talking about the controversy of him winning the award over xQc:

"If there's one thing that I regret, it's that there was a little discourse distracting from how cool the event was because people were so shocked that I had won at the end. Which is a bummer! Because the only thing people should be talking about how f***ing amazing the award show was."

Fans react to Ludwig talking about The Streamer Awards 2022

Viewers and fans in the comment section of the video were immensely supportive towards the streamer and applauded QTCinderella for managing to host one of the biggest streaming events on Twitch.

Before his move from Twitch to YouTube, the American livestreamer and content creator had the biggest subscriber count on the platform, following his month-long subathon. At the time, he had also dethroned Fortnite sensation Tyler "Ninja" by becoming the most subscribed Twitch streamer to have more than 250k subscribers.

