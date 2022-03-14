"Ibai has had more growth than Ludwig and xQc": Asmongold explains why Spanish streamer Ibai is so influential

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" was recently seen sharing his thoughts and opinions regarding the massively popular awards show, The Streamer Awards. Speaking about 'Streamer of the Year' and various other categories presented during the award show, the streamer discussed how influential Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos has been.

Talking about the main nominees for the prestigious award, Asmon compared and why both the streamers, Ludwig and xQc were deserving of the award. Mentioning how hard-working his friend and fellow streamer Felix "xQc" has been and how entertaining Ludwig has presented himself to be, Asmongold then started to talk about how Ibai Llanos was also deserving of the award.

Sharing his opinion on Ibai, the streamer said:

"In my opinion, Ibai has had more growth than Ludwig and xQc."

Asmongold talks about Ibai Llanos' presence on Twitch as one of the most influential streamers on the platform

The night after the immensly successful awards show hosted by Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella", almost every streamer on the platform gave their thoughts regarding the nominations and winners of the award.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was one of the streamers who too chimed in on his views and spoke in-depth about the content creators and who according to him should have won.

He was seen comparing the top three streamers who, according to him, were deserving of the Streamer of the Year award. The streamers were Ludwig, xQc and Ibai. He mentioned a bit about Ludwig by saying:

"I do think Ludwig is on the list. There are people who dont like Ludwig, and that's fine, you dont like Ludwig. However I do think he's a nice guy and he's a good streamer, so the fact is, that uh, you know, I like the guy and I do think he puts a lot of work into his content."

He soon switched and starting to talk about the Spanish content creator, Asmon mentioned that:

"And the other third person that nobody seems to talk about, and why is that, it's because he is Spanish, is Ibai."

Hilariously mispronouncing his name and calling him "eye-bai", the MMORPG Streamer of the Year continued to argue and put his point by saying:

"But nobody see's this because it's in another culture. That guy is so f***ing massive, he collaborated with Messi, he's putting on TV quality shows regularly on Twitch. His production quality is next f***ing level, he's been able to create a network of content creators for the Spanish streaming audience that people really know and love."

The Austin, Texas-based streamer then went on to name some other well-known Spanish streamers and said how big of a name they are. Discussing how collaborative Ibai is, Asmon went on to applaud him as a streamer and content creator and hoped that more people would acknowledge his presence on the platform:

"The guy is making massive f***ing moves. He's probably a literal celebrity where he lives. Like, he's massive, okay?"

Mentioning how some viewers say "who" to Ibai, Asmon said:

"If anyone says who to Ibai, please recognize that you're living in a bubble. Please recognize that you are spending too much time on LiveStreamFails and you actually need to look at what these numbers are. These guys are working their a** off, making great f***ing content and they are doing it and the only reason you don't know it is because it's not in English."

According to Asmongold, all three streamers he mentioned deserve the flagship award equally. He gave a hilarious analogy to explain to his viewers where he said:

"How do you compare a car, a computer and uh... a really good steak, or something like that right? Like these are three things that are completely different for completely different purposes, like how can you compare a car, a computer a cellphone, something like that. How do you compare these things? Which one is better and which one is not better?"

He then moved on from talking about the subject and started playing Lost Ark after a couple of hours. He returned to the massive world of Elden Ring for the rest of his stream and progressed through the story of the game.

Fans react to Asmongold's thought on Ibai Llanos

Many viewers on the streamer's Twitch chat agreed with what he said. While some fans mentioned bubbled up Twitch culture is while others mentioned that they did not care much about the select streamers present on the platform.

Fans discussing about Ibai's presence on Twitch (Images via Asmongold/Twitch chat)

According to the statistics tracking website TwitchTracker, Ibai is the fourth-ranked streamer and number one Spanish channel on Twitch. He has a massive following of 9.5 million followers and gets a colossal viewership of 97,708 active viewers per stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan