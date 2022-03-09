“Bro watch this”: xQc can’t stop laughing hysterically after watching a clip on TikTok

Felix “xQc” was seen streaming for a while and playing various games for his viewers and audiences. During the later half of the stream, the streamer decided to play some games of Valorant with his Overwatch duo partner and his buddy Moxxy.

After playing a couple of games and winning some, the streamer sat in the post-game lobby, playing some clips and videos in the background. He then opened up a TikTok clip featuring the Fortnite sensation Tyler “Ninja."

The meme clip engulfed the streamer, after which he could not stop laughing as the clip looped in multiple times. Showing the clip to his friend on the Discord call, xQc said:

“Bro watch this.”

xQc watches a fan-made Ninja TikTok clip and can not stop laughing at it

VOD for the clip starts off at 17:22:50

xQc had already been livestreaming for seventeen hours when he reacted to several videos sent to him by his viewers on Twitch Chat, played a bit of Elden Ring, and spent the majority of his stream playing Valorant and GTA 5 RP.

During the second half of the stream, he played Valorant with Moxxy, dominating the battlefield. After winning the game with a score of 13 to 10, the Canadian streamer asked his duo partner if he had seen a viral TikTok clip featuring Ninja:

“Dude, did you see Ninja off the perc?”

To which Moxxy answered by saying:

“No, what?”

The former Overwatch professional searched for the clip on the social media platform. Starting to chuckle right off the bat, he opened up the clip to showcase it to his friend.

As the clip started, both the streamers lost it by laughing almost instantaneously. xQc had completely lost it and was unable to stop laughing. Meanwhile, Moxxy said that he had previously watched the clip by saying:

“Hah! I’ve seen that! Haha.”

Letting the clip loop for a good minute, the streamer duo laughed the entire time. Their audience in the Twitch chat, too, were unable to control themselves as all of them were seen typing the laughing emoticon in the chat. After finally closing off the clip, the streamer concluded his hilarious reaction by mentioning:

“Yeah, its something else dude! Guys, guys, guys, this is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Soon enough, both the streamers queued up for another ranked game, which they ended up winning. He streamed for the next two more hours, after which he called in for quits after streaming for more than twenty hours.

Fans react to xQc losing his mind over a Ninja clip on TikTok

Fans and audiences on Reddit, too, had a chucklesome reaction towards the whole clip. Some of them mentioned how "Ninja off the perc" sounds like a hypothetical boss name.

The streamer continues to dominate the Twitch streamer charts even after becoming one of the first content creators on the platform to beat Elden Ring. He garners a massive following of 10.1 million followers and averages around 75k viewers per stream.

His growth does not seem to stop as he continues to get one of the highest viewer counts on the platform whenever a new game launches.

