“Lets f***ing go!”: CDawgVA sets a new speedrun record in Jump King

Connor “CDawgVA” recently jumped back into playing the infuriating game, Jump King. Back in February 2022, the streamer was first seen playing the game with the aim of finishing it on stream in front of his live Twitch audience.

Since then, he has gone ahead and mastered Jump King. During a recent stream, Connor was attempting the challenging endeavor of speedrunning the game and was successful in setting a record. Upon reaching the end of the game, the Welsh streamer triumphantly exclaimed:

“Let's f***ing go!”

CDawgVA sets a seven-minute speedrun record in Jump King

Connor had been streaming for around four hours and was reacting to clips, videos, and other content sent to him by his viewers. During the latter half of the stream, he decided to take on the challenge of setting a speedrun record for the game Jump King.

After continuously trying for more than an hour with dozens of excruciating attempts, CDawgVA was finally able to set a record in the game. During the final moments of his gameplay, the streamer loudly celebrated his victory.

However, he also critiqued his gameplay:

“Ah! I could’ve done that so much better too! F**k! Oh my God, dude, my heart was f***ing pounding, I wasted like thirty seconds too! No, dude!”

Mentioning how he could have had a better speedrun, he continued to say:

“I wasted so much time, dude! Oh dude, sub eight, though. Sub eight is kinda Pog. Oh dude, I am so angry. I lost time. I could’ve easily done better. Oh my God, dude, my f***ing heart. I know I can get sub seven. I know I can do it. It's definitely possible.”

Fans in the Twitch chat spread a lot of positivity as they congratulated the streamer. He soon called in for the day and stopped streaming after a couple of minutes.

Fans react to CDawgVA setting a record in Jump King

Fans on Reddit were delighted to see Connor set a new record in a game that he initially struggled with. They also mentioned that he had beaten a record set by Calli.

Aside from being a hardcore gamer, Connor is an acclaimed voice actor who has been a part of several high-profile anime projects. Some of his projects include him voicing Satotz in Hunter x Hunter and Gashew Spice in Dragon Ball Z Abridged.

