I'm stupid!": CDawgVA hilariously reacts after accidentally jumping off the final platform in Jump King

Connor Marc Colquhoun, popularly known as CDawgVA, played the game Jump King and was attempting to beat the game earlier today. Connor came close to winning the game, but things took a tragic yet hilarious turn for the streamer.

Connor mistakenly over-jumped by pressing the Space Bar again on the final platform of the game. Due to this minor accident, he could not beat the game and fell off the last part in Jump King.

“Oh my god! Oh my god! I’m stupid! I’m stupid!

CDawgVA loses all his progression and is unable to beat the game Jump King

Connor started playing the game Jump King on January 24, 2022, after he promised his Twitch audience and chat that he would start playing the game. Since then, he has been hard at work to beat the frustrating platforming game.

VOD for the clip starts at 02:19:39

Connor was streaming for two and a half hours when he came extremely close to beating the game. On the final platform, the streamer, by accident, over-jumped. This causes his character in-game to shoot through the platform and drop the different platforms below.

As soon as he reached the final platform, he exclaimed:

“Lets go!”

He pressed his Space Bar button once more, making his in-game character fall off the platform. Realizing this, he goes in shock, jumping out of his chair and then said:

“Oh my god! Oh my god! I’m stupid! I’m stupid! No!”

He calms down a bit and sits back. He continued to say:

“I am boosted. I am so boosted. I cant believe I just did that. I cant believe I just did that. I got too excited.”

He continued to express his regret and concluded by saying:

“No. No. No!”

It took him a minute or two to calm himself down following the incident. He went on to mention that the adrenalin was too high. He then resumed his game and went on to try to complete the challenging title.

Jump King has been played by several prominent and well-known streamers. They've played the game base and played a modded version. Streamers like xQc, Forsen, Mizkif and Sodapoppin have attempted to play and have beaten the game after days' worth of progression.

Fans react to the hilarious fail by CDawgVA

Fans were dejected after seeing how CDawgVA managed to fail at the very end of the game. Some fans even suggested this was a fake fail to farm more content for later streams. Famous VTuber Ironmouse, too was in his chat and cheered for him as he played the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Connor is a 25-year-old Welsh streamer now settled in Tokyo, Japan. He is also known for his voice acting skills. He has an established audience based on YouTube, having 2.5 million subscribers and 281 million channel views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar