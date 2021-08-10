"If people call me a skinny skeleton..": xQc's wild take on double body-shaming hypocrisy

Recently, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel had a rather interesting take on body-shaming and claimed that people can be hypocritical about the issue.

The Twitch star, one of the most popular streamers on the platform, has had a difficult time lately after a public breakup with long-term girlfriend Sam “Adeptthebest.” He has, for the time being, moved in with his father and claimed that he will be “on the move."

Regardless, during a recent stream, while playing “Jump King” xQc began talking about body-shaming on Twitch. Female content creators often complain about the toxicity and body-shaming that they have to go through from their fans and the overall community.

However, xQc had an interesting take and tried to expose the hypocrisy behind the way the concept is used by people. The streamer claimed that while people go crazy when an obese person is shamed for his/her body, nobody bats an eye if he is shamed for being too “thin.”

Title: xQc on body shaming

Game: Jump King

Streamer: xQcOW



See other clips from xQcOW: https://t.co/2KVnSZTBU0#JumpKing pic.twitter.com/K0KiyY2PJq — Streamow (@streamow) August 10, 2021

xQc tries to expose hypocrisy behind “body-shaming” on Twitch, says nobody cares if he is body-shamed

The incident occurred during a “Jump King” live stream. xQc’s chat assumedly made some comments about body-shaming on Twitch, which brought forth a logical yet potentially controversial reply from the streamer:

“Why is it that if people call me a skinny skeleton stick idiot, a small manlet and nobody blinks an eye yet. But once you say, oh my god, you are big and fat, ohh my god! Aah! I can't believe it my god. No, you don’t get to do that, I don’t think. F**k you dude!”

xQc had a rather simple explanation for his claim. Considering his overall body structure, the streamer is often teased for being too thin or malnourished. However, nobody on Twitch considers those jibes to come under “body-shaming.” However, if a streamer who is obese is called out for his or her weight, or if their community simply teases them about it, chances are that the viewers will be accused of body-shaming.

but we dont stan your body shaming merio keep it cute and support your white fave trashy xqc — Ash (@loonanese) April 5, 2018

Body shaming a cat. — subhuman (@zaar_jee) June 28, 2020

Doesn’t care about people dying but draws the line at body shaming 😥



Also you can unretweet that Frank Ocean post since “aww people died 😢” — Tweek (@ItzTweekx) November 8, 2020

Only similarity is the weight. Body shaming are we? Get a life. — Soy Boy Ederson (@SoyBoyEderson) July 1, 2020

Body shaming a cat pic.twitter.com/rptjiVE9V9 — Tyler (@Daeva__) June 28, 2020

xQc, in the past, has been made fun for his body multiple times. The streamer believes that the insults and jokes that he receives on the basis of his body/weight should also be considered to come under “body-shaming.”

Needless to say, he appears to be right on point. Regardless, as the tweets suggest, quite a few people seemed to disagree and called the streamer a hypocrite.

Edited by Gautham Balaji