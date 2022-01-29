Twitch streamer Cdawgva trolls game store that streamed his content in real-time

While streaming the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Twitch streamer and voice actor CDawgVA was informed that his stream was being played in a video game store. The original video credits it as a GameStop, but it was a store in Belgium named Game Mania.

To troll the store, who likely did not have permission to host the Twitch streamer’s content in their store, he told people not to buy Pokemon Legends: Arceus and to instead watch him play it.

Twitch streamer trolls Game Mania for playing his stream in the store

CDawgVA was informed during his stream that he was being played in a game store of his Pokemon Legends: Arceus livestream. Since this is a brand new game, the store could have wanted to show off the gameplay and used a Twitch streamer to do it. Judging by his reaction, it’s fair to say the Belgian store did not have permission.

“Anyone watching this in GameStop right now, do not buy this game. Go home, go to Twitch.tv/cdawgva, that is Twitch.tv/cdawgva, do not buy this, watch me play instead. There’s no need for you to buy it. Watch me play. It’s way more fun, way more interactive, please! How was that? The store might turn me off.”

Ultimately, it was a hilarious moment where the Twitch streamer expertly trolled someone trying to make money off of his stream. Perhaps it led to more sales, but it may have also led to more people tuning in to his stream.

The internet laughs at Twitch streamer trolling game store

Warre Van de Veire @WarreVdVeire Went to my local game store to buy the new Pokémon game. Thought I would play it myself before watching the VOD. But I guess I can't even escape this Welsch primate if I wanted to... @CDawgVA Went to my local game store to buy the new Pokémon game. Thought I would play it myself before watching the VOD. But I guess I can't even escape this Welsch primate if I wanted to... @CDawgVA https://t.co/7acxhCqrBh

At first, it just sounded like this moment was going on in a game store, but one of the Reddit users offered context about what exactly was happening. A fan in Belgium noticed the stream was being played in a game store and dropped a donation to tip him off.

A Welsh streamer living in Japan, being hosted in a Belgian store? One viewer approved the streamer’s grind. Others on Twitter agreed, calling him Mr. Worldwide.

Annoyin Prophet @Mats_Sporsem @WarreVdVeire @CDawgVA Welsh Youtuber with base of operation in Japan, stream shown in a store in the Neatherlands. Mr. Worldwide right here @WarreVdVeire @CDawgVA Welsh Youtuber with base of operation in Japan, stream shown in a store in the Neatherlands. Mr. Worldwide right here

Some people didn’t believe it was happening, and that was a brief topic of conversation in the thread. While it was not a GameStop, there were pictures to prove it was going down in Belgium.

The talk continued on Twitter, with some asking it was legal for the game store to do in the first place.

Another user lamented the spoilers, saying there’s no escape from them, especially with the stream being shown in the store.

Several Twitter users just laughed and said that the streamer was on TV.

Buratotauie @Buratotauie @WarreVdVeire @CDawgVA OMG MONKE IS IN TV SAY HELLO TO YOUR MOM @WarreVdVeire @CDawgVA OMG MONKE IS IN TV SAY HELLO TO YOUR MOM

The game store may have received some brief, free publicity to sell Pokemon Legends: Arceus copies, but CDawgVA also got to shout out his channel to the store and troll the audience about watching him instead of spending money on the game.

