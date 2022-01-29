"What is this generation?!": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA finds 6 Mushroom Islands on Origins SMP

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA ridiculously finds 6 Mushroom Islands at once on Origins SMP. The streamer is known for exploring Minecraft worlds and finding rare and unusual generations and items. This time, he finds a cluster of the rarest biomes in the game, Mushroom islands.

As he was flying over the ocean, he found 6 of these rare biomes, all close to each other. He admitted that he had never seen anything like this in any server or world. Finding a Mushroom island is tricky as it is the rarest biome in the game.

It only has huge mushrooms and no trees (except he found an Island with an azalea tree). No hostile mobs can spawn on this biome, making it the safest one.

"What is this generation?! I'm losing my mind!"

Minecraft veteran Ph1LzA finds six rare Mushroom islands on Origins SMP

On his most recent stream, Ph1LzA was playing on Origins SMP as an Elytrian. He was trying to find a Woodland Mansion with the help of a map. He suddenly saw the rare mushroom island as he was flying over the ocean.

Soon he noticed that the island had an azalea tree on it. As he had never seen anything like this, he was utterly shocked.

As the Minecraft streamer searched for the woodland mansion, he found another mushroom island. He completely lost his mind and gasped. Even finding one mushroom island in a Minecraft world is rare, but he saw multiple.

Soon he found four of them, all separated by a few hundred blocks of water. His stream chat was also losing their minds as no one has ever experienced this before.

"How is it keep going? That is multiple islands! This is wild, dude."

After flying for a while, he found yet another island, making it 5 of them. He was just stunned and couldn't respond because of the sheer shock and surprise. Ph1LzA admits how he has never seen anything like it, ever.

Later, when he returned from the woodland mansion, he started seeing the islands again. As he retraced his path, he found another island surrounded by frozen ocean biomes.

The 6th island was a bit secluded but still was part of the whole network. He also found an ocean monument in the middle of these rare biome islands.

