Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA gets the rare trident on Origins SMP

Recently, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA luckily found a rare trident on Origins SMP. The moment he got hold of the trident, he exclaimed erratically at his sudden luck. He is known for his exploration and finding new and rare items in the game, and this time he got hold of a trident from a drowned zombie.

Ph1LzA is a well-known Minecraft streamer who is known for his hardcore gameplay series. He famously died in his 5-year-old hardcore world, which took the internet by storm. He now plays on Origins SMP server with many other famous content creators like TommyInnit, Tubbo, and Wilbur Soot. He is also a known character in the Dream SMP server.

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA got a trident on Origins SMP

In a recent stream, he was playing on the Origins SMP server. On the server, he is an Elytrian; hence he has a permanent Elytra on his back with which he can fly at any time. He was flying over the ocean and soon found a drowned zombie with a trident.

A drowned zombie rarely spawns with a trident in its hand, and the moment Ph1LzA saw the mob, he quickly flew down to kill it. In the Java Edition, a drowned zombie with a trident has a slight chance of dropping it upon death.

A drowned zombie with the trident (Image via Canooon YouTube)

After he killed the mob, it dropped the trident with some rotten flesh. After seeing the trident, Ph1LzA gasped loudly and was in complete shock. Getting a trident from a drowned zombie is an ultra-rare event. He came up from the water to get some air and quickly tried to empty an inventory slot to get the trident.

Drowned zombie dropped the trident (Image via Canooon YouTube)

He finally collected the trident and was delighted to have the rare weapon. Tridents are ranged weapons that can be thrown to do considerable amounts of damage. They cannot be crafted by any means, making them special and rare.

He exclaimed and said this after obtaining the trident at 0:34 into the stream clip:

"Clip that, and send that to Sneeg, with the biggest grin on my face."

Sneegsnag is another known streamer who plays on the Origins SMP as an Inchling. After obtaining the trident from a drowned zombie, the Minecraft streamer happily flew away.

Edited by R. Elahi