How to get a trident from a Drowned Zombie in Minecraft

Tridents are one of the rarest weapons in Minecraft. It is a special type of weapon which can't be crafted by any means. Tridents are unique weapons that give certain powers to the player if used correctly. Due to its rarity, players are always eager to get a hold of one.

Minecraft is filled with various types of tools and weapons. Out of all of them, the trident is the only weapon that the player cannot craft by any means. However, players can increase their chances of getting the rare trident with the proper enchantment and a bit of effort.

Tridents in Minecraft: Easiest way to get them

Tridents are so rare that there is only one way to obtain them, that is, by killing Drowned Zombies with a Looting 3 enchanted weapon.

Tridents are not only the rarest weapon but one of the rarest items in Minecraft. In Bedrock Edition, tridents can be obtained by killing any Drowned Zombie. Whereas, in Java Edition, tridents can be obtained by killing Drowned Zombies wielding a trident.

How to increase the chance of getting a Trident from a Drowned Zombie

Drowned with a trident (Image via Minecraft)

Tridents have an 8.5% chance of dropping from a Drowned Zombie. Since this is the only way to get a trident, it can be tedious. But there is a trick by which players can increase their chances of getting one sooner.

Players can put Looting enchantment on the weapons they intend to kill Drowned zombies with. Looting enchantment increases the likelihood of items being dropped by a dead mob. With the highest level of Looting enchantment, players have a much better chance of getting a trident from a Drowned Zombie.

Remember, any thrown trident from a Drowned Zombie can't be picked up by a player, but it can be picked up if a player throws the trident.

Trident enchantments in Minecraft

Also Read Article Continues below

Tridents are special weapons that can be used as a melee weapon and a ranged weapon. Certain enchantments are limited to a trident, like loyalty, impaling, riptide, and channeling. All these enchantments unlock the true potential of a trident in Minecraft.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha