Trident is one of the coolest weapons in Minecraft. This exotic-looking weapon was added to the game as part of the Aquatic Update.

Unlike other weapons in Minecraft, the trident is non-craftable. Drowned zombies can spawn with a trident. There is a 6.25 % chance of a drowned spawning with a trident in Java Edition, whereas a 15% chance in Bedrock Edition. Players can get trident by killing the drowned holding trident.

Tridents, obtained as a drop from drowned zombies, have very low durability. Players can restore durability points by enchanting a trident with mending and collecting experience points.

Top 5 uses for trident in Minecraft

#5 - Melee and Ranged attack

Throwing a trident (Image via PwrDown)

Trident can be used both as a melee and ranged weapon. Players can use the left-click to do melee damage while holding and releasing the right button will launch the trident.

Melee attacks do four and a half heart damage, whereas a ranged attack deals four hearts.

#4 - Perfect weapon against aquatic mobs

An elder guardian (Image via Minecraft)

Impaling is a trident-exclusive enchantment in Minecraft. Tridents enchanted with impaling deals increased damage to aquatic mobs. The maximum level for Impaling is five. Level Five Impaling raises the melee and ranged damage by 12.5 health points.

Using an impaling trident, players can kill an elder guardian with only a few hits.

#3 - Advancements and Achievements

Minecraft Advancements (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Many Minecraft players find enjoyment in completing advancements or achievements. There are some advancements/achievements that players cannot complete without trident.

Players need trident to complete advancements and achievements, such as Do a Barrel Roll, A Throwaway Joke, and Very Very Frightening.

#2 - Riptide and Elytra

Riptide spins the players (Image via Minecraft)

Riptide is one of the most amazing enchantments in Minecraft. Players can enchant their tridents with riptide to travel at a fast speed in water and rain. Riptide allows the players to achieve high speed when in contact with water.

Players can use the trident to launch themselves into the air and then fly using elytra. It is a better way to start flying than using a rocket.

#1 - God of Thunder

Channeling on Trident (Image via Minecraft)

Players can enchant their trident with channeling to become the god of thunder in Minecraft. During thunderstorms, players can summon a lightning bolt on mobs by throwing a channeling at them.

A lightning strike can deal a lot of damage. It can also change the looks and behavior of certain mobs. Creepers turn into charged creepers, villagers turn into witches, and so on.