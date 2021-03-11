5 best Trident Enchantments in Minecraft

Tridents are one of the only weapons in Minecraft that can harm mobs in more than one way.

The tridents in Minecraft can be used as a regular melee weapon like the other weapons, or players can throw the trident like a javelin! A trident can be thrown up to 80 blocks away, and can also be enchanted like the other weapons in Minecraft.

There is only one way to get a trident in Minecraft, and that is by killing a drowned. Tridents are still rare to obtain even if the drowned does get defeated. There is only a 15% chance in Minecraft that a trident will get dropped, due to the fact that only a few of the drowned mobs carry them.

Tridents have four exclusive enchantments of their own, and four of the regular enchantments can be placed on them! Here are 5 of the best trident enchantments in Minecraft!

5 good enchantments for the trident in Minecraft

Riptide

(Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

In Minecraft, when a trident is enchanted with riptide it will allow the player to throw their trident while only standing in water, or rain, and it allows the player to fast travel while in the air! The trident is basically like a flying broomstick, except it is a trident.

Riptide will aid Minecraft players in reaching higher points faster and completing tasks faster by travelling faster. The max level of enchantment for riptide is level three.

Channeling enchantment is one of the only enchantments that can be placed on the same trident as riptide.

Loyalty

Loyalty, in Minecraft, is an enchantment that basically adds a boomerang effect to the player's trident. The loyalty enchantment allows the trident to return to its owner when it is thrown into the air.

Tridents with loyalty equipped on it will be able to go into the lava, and still return to the player, however tridents with 1% durability (or health) remaining on can no longer be be thrown until repaired. A trident can be repaired by combining two damaged tridents. The max level of enchantment for loyalty is level three.

Channeling

(Image via Amicdict on Reddit)

Channeling enchantment is one of the coolest enchantments that can be placed on a trident in Minecraft

This enchantment allows players to produce lighting out of their trident! Hitting a mob with a thrown trident during a thunderstorm will cause a huge lighting bolt to appear. Players who have ever dreamed of having electricity powers like Zeus, well now this enchantment makes that possible!

Channeling doesn’t deal much damage, and it is only useful during a thunderstorm, but it does add a super cool effect to the trident. It is one of the cooler enchantments, but less useful. The max level of enchantment for channeling is level one

Impaling

The impaling enchantment allows tridents to do increased damage against aquatic mobs.

The impaling enchantment is useful against. Impaling cannot be placed on the same trident as riptide. The max level of enchantment for impaling is level five.

Unbreaking

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Unbreaking enchantment, like on every other weapon, increases the durability of the player's weapon. Unbreaking can be really handy when using a trident, making the trident as durable as an iron sword.

The iron sword has a pretty reasonable and good durability, but it loses one health point each time it deals damage, and the trident is the same way. Unbreaking can be a huge help to players who plan on using the weapon numerous times.

The max enchantment level for unbreaking is level three.

