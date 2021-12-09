"You can't prioritize items over people": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA teaches TommyInnit a lesson in Dream SMP

TommyInnit was taught a lesson by Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA as he burned his enchanted golden apple on the Dream SMP server. The famed Minecraft server is known for its role-playing stories played by over 30 top Minecraft content creators.

Recently, Ph1LzA and TommyInnit talked about TommyInnit's past incidents as Ph1LzA gave him a lesson on how he should prioritize people over Minecraft items. TommyInnit's character has always looked at Ph1LzA as a father figure. Hence, he accepted his mistakes and listened to him.

On TommyInnit's lore stream, he and Ph1LzA talked about when TommyInnit and Tubbo fought Dream for the music discs. At that time, Dream captured Tubbo and threatened TommyInnit to give back the discs; otherwise, he would kill Tubbo.

Both of them argued about the incident. TommyInnit reasoned with Ph1LzA about how those discs were necessary, but at this, Ph1LzA bellowed and silenced TommyInnit.

Ph1LzA then asked TommyInnit to drop any items on the floor. TommyInnit took out an enchanted golden apple named "Rapple" and threw it on the ground. Without hesitation, Ph1LzA burned the ultra-rare item. TommyInnit screamed at 0:28 seconds in the clip:

Phil! That was a god apple. Man, now i don't have any gapps on me. What if Dream or someone comes back.

TommyInnit enchanted golden apple burnt on his stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

But Ph1LzA firmly scolded TommyInnit, explaining how it doesn't matter if any item is gone. He ensured that TommyInnit would be fine even if Dream comes and attacks.

Ph1LzA taught how meaningful players' lives are over mere Minecraft items. TommyInnit tried to argue, explaining how the meaning behind the item is essential, but Ph1LzA declared this at 1:03 in the clip:

Not as much as people, not as much as people, Tommy.

Ph1LzA on TommyInnit stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

Later, TommyInnit shared how he felt different in the case of Wilbur Soot, as he was like a brother to him. He was still scared of Dream coming and killing him, but Ph1LzA calmed him down and ensured the place they were in was safe enough.

Ph1LzA again tried to explain TommyInnit the importance of people at 1:36 in the clip:

You have to get this through your head, Tommy. You can't prioritize items over people. You can't prioritize material possessions over people.

Ph1LzA on TommyInnit stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

TommyInnit was losing words, struggling to explain his mental state. He admits and understands that he doesn't want to give importance to items but cannot express himself adequately. The Minecraft streamer finally understood by imagining himself in Tubbo's shoes and how he would've felt.

