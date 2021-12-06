"Show yourself!": Minecraft star TommyInnit trapped & traumatized by Dream in Dream SMP

In a recent livestream, popular Minecraft streamer TommyInnit was having a good time until he fell into a trap of fellow streamer Dream's making. While he did not appear to be physically harmed, TommyInnit might have suffered some mental scarring.

The Dream SMP Minecraft server has had many role-playing story arcs where various members have taken part. But none of them can be compared to the story arcs which involved Dream and TommyInnit. They initiated the concept of role-playing on the server with the first story arc about TommyInnit's discs.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit gets threatened on Dream SMP

TommyInnit's rivalry with Dream in the famous Dream SMP Minecraft server is well-known throughout the community. Since TommyInnit joined the server, both their characters have had numerous fights over the course of one and a half years. Recently after breaking out of prison, Dream has been threatening TommyInnit about looks sure to kill him.

In the latest, Minecraft streamer TommyInnit was returning back to his house in Dream SMP when he noticed a sign in front of his door which said, "Did you miss me?". Confused, TommyInnit went up to the sign when he suddenly started to fall deep underground. He panicked and tried to MLG with a water bucket but couldn't.

At the bottom, TommyInnit found himself in a small room made with randomly placed netherrack, obsidian and blackstone blocks. He was in complete shock after the fall, but went ahead and explored the mysterious room.

Soon, he noticed another sign saying "Watch your back", a chest with a broken disc, and a jukebox. With a shaky voice, he shouted at 0:30 into the clip:

"Is he here? Hello?! This disc?! Phil..."

TommyInnit in Dream's trap room (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

He emotionally remembered Ph1LzA, the sole member he trusts on the Minecraft server. But he gathered the courage to play the broken disc.

The famous broken disc of Minecraft named "11" played but with Dream's crackling voice superimposed on it. TommyInnit, extremely scared and traumatized by the sounds, sat in a corner and listened with his shield held up. He screamed this at 0:54 into the clip:

"He scratched over the disc?! Oh, I'm hearing things! No...."

Dream's haunting dialogues from their previous encounters shook TommyInnit to his core. The Minecraft streamer tried to break through the room but failed. He kept asking if Dream was there and how his voice was on the disc. At the very end TommyInnit lost his mind and screamed frantically at 1:44 in the clip:

"Show yourself! Fight me!!"

TommyInnit in Dream's trap room (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

Dream's voice died down in a horrific manner and the disc ended. At this, TommyInnit screamed for Ph1LzA and quickly tried to get out of the room. He started building up to the surface but landed in another room which had Dream's shrine made with blocks. TommyInnit was too scared to linger any longer, got out of the hole and ran out of the house, seeking Ph1LzA.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan