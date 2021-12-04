"I'm gonna kill Phil": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit hilariously sings on Ph1LzA stream

TommyInnit is a famous Minecraft streamer known for his extremely hilarious jokes and acts on and off the game. Many fellow content creators and fans have called him annoying and funny.

Another example of his hilariousness was seen yesterday on Ph1LzA's stream.

Minecraft streamer TommyInnit hilariously sings and tries to kill Ph1LzA while he is AFK

Ph1LzA was streaming and playing Minecraft's Dream SMP server. He then met TommyInnit, who hilariously began singing You Spin Me Round by the artist Dead or Alive while in a boat.

Ph1LzA went AFK for a while, leaving his room, as TommyInnit continued to sing the song from 0:02 to 0:11 in the clip above:

"You spin me right round, baby right round, like a record baby right round, right round."

TommyInnit in a boat on Ph1LzA's stream (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

As Tommy was spinning in his boat, it slipped from the blocks, and he fell down. Soon, he climbed back up to Ph1LzA's stream frame and started hilariously rotating and singing again, entertaining Ph1LzA's audience. The chaos increased when one of Ph1LzA's moderators sent a funny text-to-speech message on the stream.

The chaos increased even further when TommyInnit decided to take advantage of Ph1LzA being AFK and kill him. He started planning how to kill Ph1LzA while still saying everything in the song's rhythm, making it even funnier. The Minecraft star kept speaking melodiously at 1:01 into the clip:

"I'm gonna kill Phil. Gonna kill Phil, gonna kill you. This is canon, this is canon."

TommyInnit spinning around on Ph1LzA's stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

TommyInnit placed obsidian blocks around Ph1LzA's character and tried to find gravel off-screen to suffocate him. The funniest thing was that he kept speaking in the song's rhythm. The online star found sand blocks and was so ecstatic about it that he started singing about how Ph1LzA was going to die.

At that moment, Ph1LzA returned and asked what was going on, broke the obsidian blocks, and came out. TommyInnit instantly changed his song about killing Ph1LzA to how he is a good friend. Ph1LzA laughed hard at this, seeing TommyInnit switch so quickly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, this was another one of Tommy's hilariously funny acts in Minecraft.

Edited by Ravi Iyer