“Am I adopted?”: Minecraft streamer TommyInnit hilariously questions Ph1LzA

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA recently cleared up confusion about TommyInnit not being his son in the Dream SMP role-play. TommyInnit, in true fashion, had a hilarious reaction to the same.

Minecraft's Dream SMP server is known for various fictional stories being played by some of the top Minecraft streamers in the community. In these canon stories, fans thought TommyInnit was Ph1LzA's son, but Ph1LzA debunked this theory on his stream.

Minecraft star TommyInnit questions if Ph1LzA is his father

When Ph1LzA was casually streaming Minecraft Dream SMP, he received a hilarious discord message from TommyInnit about him not being Ph1LzA's son. The former shared a clip where Ph1LzA debunked canon theories about their relationship, 0:17 seconds into the clip.

"I'm not?! I thought I was your son! Am I adopted?"

TommyInnit message to Ph1LzA on discord (Image via YouTube)

Ph1LzA laughed hard at the humorous situation as he explained how he is not TommyInnit's father in the canon stories; he is just a father figure to him. TommyInnit and Ph1LzA then spoke about the chaotic and hilarious canon stories in Dream SMP, also bringing up the bizarre relationship between Wilbur Soot and Ph1LzA.

Ph1LzA's stream in Dream SMP (Image via YouTube)

TommyInnit kept at the joke, also wondering whether Dream is his father. He jokingly asked if Darth Vader was his father and if there would be an announcement about it. He texted Ph1LzA, 1:57 minutes into the clip:

"I need a dad and fast."

Dream SMP was created in early 2020, and TommyInnit has been an integral part of the server and its various role-play stories since. Wilbur Soot was one of the main members who wrote many of the stories for Dream SMP role-play. In these stories, Ph1LzA was Wilbur Soot's father, not TommyInnit's.

