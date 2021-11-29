Minecraft streamer Technoblade breaks Dream out of prison in Dream SMP

On November 28th, Minecraft streamer Technoblade freed Dream out of the prison made for him, on Minecraft's Dream SMP server. Technoblade, who escaped from the server's prison a few months back with the help of Ph1LzA, helped escape Dream and other prisoners as well.

Dream SMP is arguably the most famous server in all of Minecraft, housing over 30 of the most famous Minecraft streamers role-playing together. Earlier this year, Dream was imprisoned by many members of the server, following a story arc.

Technoblade visited Dream and stayed with him for 3 months. As he escaped with the help of Ph1LzA, he planned to head back into prison to save Dream. He also noticed Ranboo, a good friend of his, being dragged into the prison, making this prison break even more important.

Jailbreak: Minecraft streamer Technoblade frees Dream out of the prison

Preparation for the jailbreak

Minecraft streamer Technoblade told Ph1LzA and Nihachu about how he would break Dream and Ranboo out of prison. They decided to help Technoblade and started preparing for the prison break.

Technoblade with Ph1LzA & Nihachu (Image via YouTube/Technoblade)

Technoblade showed them the prison's blueprints. They gathered various potions, food and weapons for the heist. They also took five horses and a dog with them for assistance in the running away.

Phi1LzA and Nihachu waited just outside the prison while Technoblade and his dog went in. Nihachu also had wither skulls and soul sand if she had to bring in Withers to fight with others.

The jailbreak

Through a secret underground passage, Technoblade directly entered the prison where Dream's cell was situated. Since Dream's cell was completely submerged in lava, with the help of enough fire resistance potions, Technoblade swam through the lava to reach Dream's cell.

Technoblade and Dream planned to blow the cell's wall with TNT, despite the prison alarm going off. After the explosion, Dream quickly geared up with Technoblade's help and they swam through the lava to enter the main prison building.

Technoblade and Dream (Image via YouTube/Technoblade)

Soon, they were stopped by Awesamedude and BadBoyHalo. Technoblade and Dream being the best Minecraft fighters, fought them and tried to find Ranboo. With the help of the blueprints, they were able to find other cells of the prison and saved Ranboo. Funnily enough, they found ConnorEatsPants in one of the cells as well.

The four of them then escaped the prison from the secret underground passage from where Technoblade came from.

Ranboo's death

Ranboo taken hostage (Image via Technoblade/YouTube)

After they broke out of prison, Technoblade fought other server members as Dream fled the scene. In the midst of it all, Awesamdude and BadBoyHalo captured Ranboo and killed him. Technoblade was shocked at this and tried to fight them. But eventually, he had to run away with Ph1LzA and Nihachu.

