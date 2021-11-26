“I will be thankful”: Minecraft star Dream expresses gratitude towards fans on Thanksgiving 2021

On November 25th, as the world celebrated Thanksgiving, Dream expressed his heartiest gratitude towards his faithful followers and those who helped him in his journey.

He wrote a long and emotional tweet about being thankful for the opportunities he got and how it changed his life. The streamer also spoke about how love and support has a great impact on him.

dream @dreamwastaken happy thanksgiving. i am more than thankful for the opportunities you have given me and the way you have changed my life. wouldn't be anywhere near where I am without the support and love you show me and the impact we've had together is something i will be forever thankful for.

In the span of 2 years, he rose to fame with his unique and skilled Minecraft videos, and currently boasts millions of subscribers on his YouTube and Twitch channels. His Minecraft manhunt videos are some of the most watched Minecraft videos ever.

Reactions on Minecraft star Dream's heartfelt tweet on Thanksgiving 2021

After posting the humbling tweet, his followers flooded the thread with good wishes and emotional replies. There were a few other Minecraft streamers who replied to him as well.

TommyInnit, another famous Minecraft streamer, humorously replied to the tweet, taking all the praise and credit for himself. TommyInnit is known for his annoying yet funny tweets on Twitter.

tina :D @TinaKitten

so kind and wholesome

TinaKitten, a rising Minecraft streamer, also replied to his tweet, thanking and praising him. She is one of the newest members of the famous Dream SMP server on Minecraft.

tina :D @TinaKitten

so kind and wholesome

so thankful for u dream :)

TinaKitten, a rising Minecraft streamer, also replied to his tweet, thanking and praising him. She is one of the newest members of the famous Dream SMP server on Minecraft.

Dave @Krtzyy @dreamwastaken thankful for you giving $2k that one time that was cool I guess

Dave, another known content creator, humorously thanked him for lending him some money once.

kary. @drmful @dreamwastaken no words could ever describe how thankful i am for you dream. supporting you and being in your community are one of the best things i've ever experienced. thank you for being such a huge comfort to me and to so many people, i will always be grateful for you. i love you! :)

ollie! C!DNF ART 📌 @vnzndt @dreamwastaken we love you so much dream :( we are equally as grateful for you as you are for us, you helped so many people through so many difficult years :') happy thanksgiving mr green man ♥️

Many fans flocked to his tweets to thank him and praise him for his brilliant Minecraft content. Many of them also thanked him for influencing many people across the globe and spreading happiness through his content.

Dream started his channel in July 2019 and since then has been a regular Minecraft content creator. He instantly gained popularity and his YouTube channel began to boom. Today, he has a whopping 27 million subscriber channel to his name.

This year has been extra special for him as he has been nominated for Creator of the Year in Streamy Awards and Game Awards. He is also rumored to reveal his face at the end of this year.

For those who don't know, Thanksgiving is a festival where people pray and say things they are thankful for, that happened to them. It is mainly celebrated in the US, Canada and other parts of the world.

