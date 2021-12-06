"We have a shot at winning!": Minecraft stars Dream and Ranboo discuss upcoming MCC

Famous Minecraft content creators Dream and Ranboo have teamed up for the upcoming MCC. Their fans are incredibly excited for their favorite content creators to play in the MCC together. Recently, on Ranboo's stream, he and Dream discussed the event at length.

The MCC (Minecraft Championship) is an event where many well-known players and content creators play various minigames to win. There are four players in one team and ten teams in total.

A tweet from the official MCC Twitter account on November 27 announced Dream and Ranboo on the same team, along with Slimecicle and Tubbo.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



@Dream @TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @Slimecicle



Watch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Emerald Elves 👑Watch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Emerald Elves 👑@Dream @TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @SlimecicleWatch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! https://t.co/IJkkAZfSR8

Minecraft stars Ranboo and Dream discuss MCC on latter's stream

Ranboo was casually streaming when he called up Dream to have a chat. They talked about America and traveling for a while but quickly jumped right into discussing the upcoming MCC. Both Minecraft stars expressed their excitement for the event and appreciated their team.

Dream encouraged Ranboo by stating that he is hopeful their team will win the event. He confidently spoke at 2:19 in the stream clip:

"I think we have a really good shot. I think we have a better shot than I thought."

Dream had previously shown his confidence by replying to the official MCC team announcement tweet, writing 'W' for a win.

Later during the above stream, the Minecraft internet sensation shared how he watched Ranboo's previous MCC to look into the latter's gameplay style. They talked about Ranboo's misfortune in the sands of time game during the last MCC. Dream humorously made fun of his friend's gameplay in sands of time.

They also discussed specific tactics for games like sands of time, holes in the wall, etc. The duo brought up how the dodgeball game will be their weakest game and how they need to work on it with the help of Dream's tactics and tricks.

Dream winning the MCC All-stars (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dream expressed that if he wins the upcoming MCC, he wishes to be part of a bad team and just have fun in the Minecraft event rather than trying hard to win. In the stream clip, he shared what he wanted at 9:10:

"I think it will be really fun to have a team where everyone doesn't give a crap about winning."

Also Read Article Continues below

Both of them shared their MCC stories about fighting other teams and how to win them over using various tactics. Lastly, Dream expressed his fear of his friend Sapnap and his team of Ph1LzA, TommyInnit, and Sneegsnag. The Minecraft star said he sees them as a really strong team who can give their team a challenge.

Edited by Ravi Iyer