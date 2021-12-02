“This place is cool”: Minecraft streamers Tubbo, Ranboo and Ph1lza explore new Dream SMP 1.18 world

Minecraft YouTubers and Twitch streamers Toby “Tubbo” Smith, Phil “Ph1lza“ Watson, and Ranboo took to the famous Dream SMP server yesterday to explore the new Minecraft 1.18 world. The release of Minecraft 1.18 has left every member of the Minecraft community in a state of excitement and happiness, and the streamers were no different.

In a recent clip, the popular content creators took to the famous Dream SMP server to explore the new Minecraft 1.18 world. Minecraft 1.18 has been a rollercoaster ride so far. It adds a plethora of game-changing features, including a new world and terrain generation system, a new ore distribution system, and loads of new caves. With the Caves and Cliffs update now complete, content creators are hard at work making Minecraft 1.18 content for viewers.

“The gang's all here”: Tubbo and friends get their first taste of Minecraft 1.18

The streamers gathered around a portal, which was specially designed by server moderator Callahan, to teleport them into a world with the new update applied. Excited and hyped, Tubbo, Ranboo, and Ph1lza entered the portal along with two other streamers, Alastair “Eret” and Noah “FoolishG” Brown.

As they spawned into Minecraft 1.18, they were greeted by multiple Phantoms sweeping down upon them from the skies. Phantoms were previously banned from the Dream SMP. However, they seem to have been added back for now.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock! It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ https://t.co/GlmJtGndEU

Everyone except FoolishG spawned in a plains biome. The streamers explored their immediate surroundings and gathered essential supplies while FoolishG tried to find a way back to them. With comments like “This place is cool'' being heard at short intervals, it was clear that the streamers were enjoying the new update.

Additionally, some fans who heard about the collaboration of the streamers and the portal being the gateway to the new update took to Twitter to express their feelings.

## TOMS / CRUMB ♡ ₊˚ @CRlMETOMMY me vz the urge 2 play minecraft bc of tubbo talking abt the 1.18 terrain me vz the urge 2 play minecraft bc of tubbo talking abt the 1.18 terrain

「moth / wil」 @mellohimoth_ @ranboosmask callahan is making a portal for ranboo, tubbo, eret, and foolish to go through like a portal for 1.18 minecraft version @ranboosmask callahan is making a portal for ranboo, tubbo, eret, and foolish to go through like a portal for 1.18 minecraft version

E-man🎗|| Arcadeduo @EmanOnTwt Just watched ranboo's 1.18 dsmp stream and it was the first time In a while since I enjoyed a non lore/non event Minecraft stream Just watched ranboo's 1.18 dsmp stream and it was the first time In a while since I enjoyed a non lore/non event Minecraft stream

syndicate updates :D PHIL , NIKI CHARITY EVENT ! @SyndicateUpdtes



' Dream SMP - Exploring NEW 1.18 TERRAIN WEEEEE i shall aquire all of the ores and see cool stuff yes '

DreamSMP, minecraft



twitch.tv/philza phil is live !! GOGOGO' Dream SMP - Exploring NEW 1.18 TERRAIN WEEEEE i shall aquire all of the ores and see cool stuff yes 'DreamSMP, minecraft phil is live !! GOGOGO ' Dream SMP - Exploring NEW 1.18 TERRAIN WEEEEE i shall aquire all of the ores and see cool stuff yes ' DreamSMP, minecrafttwitch.tv/philza

oReaLRisK @oReaLRisK @Ph1LzA literally i just opened minecraft 1.18 for the first time @Ph1LzA literally i just opened minecraft 1.18 for the first time https://t.co/fkkOhmdoRP

While exploring his surroundings, FloolishG found a village and headed there with other members of the group. Villagers were then made to sit inside their homes with the doors blocked off, as Tubbo intended for them to be available for trading at a later stage in the game. Barely able to contain himself due to the beautiful landscape of the Overworld, Tubbo repeatedly said that the place was cool.

With the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update finally released, players can try it out on different platforms and experience everything the update has to offer. The easiest way to play the update is via the Minecraft launcher, with players only having to change one option.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi