"He gets his humor from his dad": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA discusses wholesome meetup with Technoblade and his father

Ph1LzA and Technoblade are two well-known Minecraft streamers. The two could be called community veterans since they have been around for a while. They have also developed a bond since participating in Minecraft Mondays.

Recently, Ph1LzA traveled to the US to attend a wedding. But he made a pit stop to meet Technoblade in San Francisco. This was well received by fans as they were elated to see their favorite streamers meet up IRL.

Technoblade was recently diagnosed with cancer, so fans were happy to see him meet an old friend. In a recent stream, Ph1LzA talked about meeting Technoblade and his father in a park.

Ph1LzA's wholesome meet up with Technoblade melts the Minecraft community

Ph1LzA said he and his wife, Kristin, drove to San-Francisco to meet Technoblade. During the drive, Ph1LzA checked with Technoblade and the duo decided to meet up in a park. Technoblade was with his father.

Technoblade @Technothepig met an old man at the park today met an old man at the park today https://t.co/UMG0h07N0r

Ph1LzA got some UK-based food items for Technoblade. They just hung out and talked for around 2-3 hours. It was a simple meeting of two pals.

Ph1LzA talked about Technoblade's father at 1 minute 48 seconds into the video:

"His dad is really funny. You can really tell where he (Technoblade) get's his humor from. He gets it from his dad a hundred percent."

Ph1LzA also narrated the story of Technoblade's father, talking about a funny compilation he had seen of his son. While meeting up with his old pal, Ph1LzA also expressed how he wanted to hug Technoblade but refrained due to social-distancing restrictions.

During the meet-up, Ph1LzA and Technoblade teased fellow Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and WilburSoot via text. Technoblade tweeted a picture of Ph1LzA and mentioned the meetup. They also took many photos together, which Ph1LzA decided not to share because of Technoblade's concealed identity.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Technothepig feeling very left out & angry right now @Technothepig feeling very left out & angry right now

Technoblade is a renowned Minecraft YouTuber with over nine million subscribers. Ph1LzA is a notable Minecraft Twitch streamer with 3.7 million followers. They first met at Keemstar's Minecraft Mondays in 2019.

