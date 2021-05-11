Philza's Minecraft skin, texture pack, real name, age, server, and more

Philip "Phil" Watson, a Minecraft veteran famous for his death to a baby zombie in his five-year-old Hardcore world, is known on Minecraft's YouTube and Twitch Community for his amazing gameplay in the Dream SMP.

In Hardcore mode, players have only one life. If they die, they cannot respawn back into their world. Even experienced players have a hard time avoiding death in Minecraft. No wonder Philza is considered one of the best hardcore players, as he has survived for years in his hardcore world.

Who is Philza?

Philip "Phil" Watson (Image via Philza)

Philip "Phil" Watson is a 33-year-old Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer who goes by the name of Ph1Lza. He started his YouTube career back in September of 2006. Currently, he mainly posts recaps of the hardcore world and Dream SMP on Twitch streams.

Philza has amassed over 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube, whereas on Twitch, he has over 2.8 million followers. Usually, he either streams the fourth hardcore season or spends time with his friends, GeorgeNotFound, Dream, Wilbur Soot, TommyInnit, and Technoblade, on Dream SMP.

What skin does Philza use?

Philza amd Technoblade (Image via Tumblr)

Philza has been using this green-colored skin with a cute hat. Some fans may not know that this skin is inspired by Kisuke Urahara, a character from Bleach anime.

Philza's skin has a circular hat with white and green stripes, and he wears a deep green haori. He has blonde hair on his character's skin. Philza uses his skin as his profile picture on most platforms.

Philza's Minecraft Seed

Philza's death in a 5 year-old hardcore world (Image via Twitch/Philza)

Philza has always been very secretive with his Minecraft world seeds. He has no plans to reveal his hardcore world seeds. However, he has revealed his seed from season 2. Philza's hardcore second season seed is: "idgaf lfg series 2 yo!!!!!!!!!!!"

There are no world downloads available for his previous Minecraft worlds. Philza is like a caring father to his world and, thus, doesn't want his beautiful worlds to fall into the hands of others.

Philza's Texture Pack

Beautiful starry sky with moon (Image via Reddit)

Many fans wonder what texture pack Philza uses. In his streams and videos, players can see a beautiful sky with charming clouds and stars. His sky texture is taken from Dokucraft. Philza uses a custom texture pack made by himself for his Minecraft worlds. He has been generous enough to release it publicly for his dear fans.

Download Philza's texture pack from here.

To use this texture pack, players need to have optifine mod installed.

Does Philza have a public server?

Many YouTubers and streamers create a public server for their fans to come and play. Philza also has a public server available for his Twitch subscribers. Interested players can join his discord server to learn more about the fan server.

Sometimes, he visits the public server to see what his fans have been up to. In one of his YouTube videos, he showcased several amazing builds made by his community.

Amazing Builds by Philza

Philza is also known in the community for the remarkable creativity shown in his Minecraft builds. In his latest hardcore world, he switched the themes of end and nether dimension.

Philza completely submerged the end spawn island and built an Endlantis, whereas, in the nether realm, he destroyed the hundreds of chunks and created a dark void. Pulling this off takes weeks of work and dedication, which only a few can do. Check out Philza's Twitch, YouTube, and more: