How to download and update Minecraft 1.18 update on different devices upon release

It has been more than 12 years since Minecraft's first release. The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update is bringing a much-awaited Overworld makeover.

The entire Overworld will change after Caves and Cliffs Part 2 releases. It brings beautiful mountains and deep caves to the Overworld.

The 1.18 update features most of the delayed world generation features announced at Minecraft Live 2021. Mojang will release Minecraft 1.18 in a few days, and players can download the update right after its release.

Minecraft 1.18 update: How to download after the update releases

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

Minecraft 1.18 update will be available for download for all supported devices on November 30, 2021. Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will release for both editions on the same day.

Download procedures will be different for Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. Java players can download version 1.18 using the Minecraft launcher.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.18 for Java Edition after release

Open Minecraft launcher. Go to the Installations tab. Make a new installation. Select 1.18 as the version and create a profile. After creating a profile, go to the Play tab. Select the latest version and click on the PLAY button to download the 1.18 update.

Bedrock Edition is available on various devices, such as Android, iOS, Xbox One, Windows 10, and more. Unlike Java Edition, Bedrock players can enable auto-updates on their devices to download Minecraft 1.18 update as soon as it releases on November 30.

Dripstone caves, one of the two cave types in the 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

To manually update, players can use their game/app stores to download the latest Minecraft version. The following devices will receive Minecraft 1.18 update:

Bedrock Edition

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

Windows 11

Java Edition

Windows

macOS

Linux

After downloading Minecraft 1.18 update, players can begin their journey to find majestic mountains and massive caves. Players can either upgrade their old worlds to version 1.18 or create a new world.

Minecraft @Minecraft



In case you missed it: take a look at the never-ending splendour of Caves & Cliffs: Part II in our latest dev diary:



↣ youtu.be/tf52zco5JyY ↢ You might think that developing Minecraft numbs some of your excitement to explore, but nothing could be further from the truth!In case you missed it: take a look at the never-ending splendour of Caves & Cliffs: Part II in our latest dev diary: You might think that developing Minecraft numbs some of your excitement to explore, but nothing could be further from the truth! In case you missed it: take a look at the never-ending splendour of Caves & Cliffs: Part II in our latest dev diary:↣ youtu.be/tf52zco5JyY ↢ https://t.co/G8LUOD8tdO

Players will have a better chance at discovering new caves and mountains in new worlds. As for the old worlds, new caves will generate below Y level 0 in old chunks since the old bedrock layer at the bottom of the Overworld will get replaced by deepslate. Players will still have to visit new chunks to find sub-mountain biomes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi