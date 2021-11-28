When is Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 coming out for US, Europe and other regions?

Last year, the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was announced at Minecraft Live 2021. The update was so big that the developers had to divide it into two parts.

The first part was released back in July 2021, and the second will come out in a few days. During Minecraft Live that took place this year, the developers announced that in order to release the update on time, they had removed a few features. Here's when fans can expect Minecraft 1.18 to drop.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update detailed

When will the update come out?

For all regions, the update will come out on November 30. Along with the release date, the devices that will receive the update on November 30 were also revealed:

Bedrock Edition:

PlayStation 4 and 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S and X

Windows 10 and 11

Android

iOS

Nintendo Switch

Java Edition:

Windows

macOS

Linux

What features have been removed?

Deep dark caves, sculk blocks, and the warden were arguably the best features of the Minecraft 1.18 update. Sadly, they will not be released with Minecraft 1.18.

Along with these features, archeology, bundles, and goat horns have also been held back.

Players will get to see these features when the Minecraft 1.19 update comes out next year. Check out what else will be released with that update from here.

Test versions released for Minecraft 1.18

For Java and Bedrock editions, the developers have released many test versions. Release candidates, pre-releases, and snapshots are Java Edition versions and betas are for Bedrock Edition. After releasing quite a few snapshots, eight pre-releases were released that came with a ton of bug fixes.

Three release candidates have also come out, and they each have one fixed bug. The first one also came with a change made to the server resource pack size limit.

Since the update is going to come out in a few days, the developers will not be making any more changes to the features as it takes a lot of time to test and balance them.

