Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: Everything we know so far

As many avid Minecrafters can confirm, Minecraft Live is one of the biggest and most important Minecraft related events.

During Minecraft Live 2021 there were, of course, a plethora of awesome Minecraft-related announcements. One of the most interesting of which was fresh revelations about a new 1.19 update.

Although still a way off, the wild update is looking to be one of the most contentful updates yet, with new mobs, blocks, and items already confirmed by Mojang.

What new content can be expected in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update?

As previously mentioned, today's Minecraft Live event confirmed an array of new Minecraft 1.19 features. The most notable of such include the deep dark biome, deep dark cities, sculk blocks, the warden, swamp biome improvements, and a brand new mangrove biome variant.

Deep Dark biome

Originally planned to be released within the Minecraft 1.18 update, the deep dark biome is a unique biome that only generates within the deepest depths of the world.

It contains the new deep dark city and also allows for wardens to spawn. Furthermore, it also includes all of the sculk related blocks.

Warden Mob

Also planned to initially be released as part of Minecraft 1.18, fans will sadly have to wait until Minecraft 1.19 to encounter the already feared Warden mob in-game.

The Warden is set to spawn a brand new deep dark biome and will be the game's first fully blind mob. It is also one of the strongest mobs, with an attack that deals an eye-watering 30 damage points to players.

Minecraft @Minecraft At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/sGIjRVogqJ

Sculk Blocks

A lot more was revealed about sculk blocks during Minecraft Live 2021, including the new sculk catalyst block which can spread to nearby blocks if mobs die on top of it.

The sculk shrieker was another block in the sculk family showcased today. This menacing block will emit a loud shrieking sound if it receives a signal from a nearby sculk sensor.

If the sculk shrieker is activated one too many times, players will be in for a nasty surprise as the warden will actively be alerted and hunt down anyone nearby.

Swamp Biome Improvements

Although perhaps not as highly anticipated as the mysterious new deep-dark biome, the highly adored swamp biome is set to get a major overhaul in Minecraft 1.19

New mangrove trees will spawn within 1.19 swamp biomes, and there will also be a new type of dirt named "mud," that will spawn within the overhauled biome. The new swamp biomes will also house newly announced mobs, including frogs, tadpoles and fireflies.

Minecraft @Minecraft You can actually play in the mud without being told off! You’ll find mud blocks in swamp biomes, but why not make your own, just add water to dirt!Mud has other uses too; let it drip dry to make clay, or add sand and wheat into the mix to craft clay bricks! You can actually play in the mud without being told off! You’ll find mud blocks in swamp biomes, but why not make your own, just add water to dirt!Mud has other uses too; let it drip dry to make clay, or add sand and wheat into the mix to craft clay bricks! https://t.co/hXlZQcrHug

Other notable 1.19 announcements

Also confirmed to be landing as part of the 1.19 update were boats with chests, the Allay, and frame blocks.

Minecraft @Minecraft Grab your best friend, a treasure map, and your trusty old boat… But what’s this? Now that trusty-old boat can have a trusty-new chest to carry all that loot from all those adventures!↣ redsto.ne/live Grab your best friend, a treasure map, and your trusty old boat… But what’s this? Now that trusty-old boat can have a trusty-new chest to carry all that loot from all those adventures!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/LPWAHyhSrp

Not much is known about the Allay and frame blocks just yet. But Allay was, of course, the winner of the popular mob vote.They are expected to gather items similar to what players give it. Even less is known about frame blocks, other than the fact that they help serve some cryptic "interesting" purpose.

When will Minecraft 1.19 go live?

Mojang confirmed today that the Minecraft 1.19 update is expected to be completed somewhere around 2022.

The next update on Minecraft's schedule is the 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs Part 2" which is set to be released later this year. It goes without saying that there's still likely to be a lot more content included planned for the Minecraft 1.19 update that Mojang is yet to reveal.

