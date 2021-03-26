What is the Warden in Minecraft 

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, and its new mob, the Warden, is almost here.

Also known as Minecraft version 1.17, the Caves and Cliffs update has a few new things to add to the game. One of the new additions to the list of mobs is known as the Warden.

The Warden is an incredibly popular mob that players are looking forward to in Minecraft version 1.17. This article will go over what the Warden is and what players can expect out of it.

The Warden in Minecraft

Sculk

Image via Boop.pl Minecraft snapshot

To understand the Warden in Minecraft, players will need to look at a new block that is also being added called "sculk."

Sculk is a plant that seems alive in a way. Players that walk by sculk will notice that it reacts to sound. The block can also be used to set off a Redstone machine by detecting sounds.

The Warden

Image via Dark Web PE on YouTube

The Warden is believed to be made out of the same material as sculk.

That was after game developer Brandon Peirce answered a question on Twitter under the username kindbdogz regarding the connection between Minecraft sculk and the Warden. The way the question was answered created more curiosity about the Warden and sculk in Minecraft.

The Warden will soon be the very first blind hostile mob in Minecraft. It's no surprise that players are excited to get to know more about it.

The Warden's design alone has caught the attention of the game theory community. They went as far as collaborating with speedrunner Dream in a video on YouTube to discuss what the Warden could be. The amount of social media discussions regarding the Warden in Minecraft shows just how popular the mob is.

In summary, the Warden is a blind mob that will be coming to Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update. It can be found in caves deep underground along where players can find sculk. The Warden's long arms and tall stature resemble an iron golem, making it a large and possibly difficult enemy in the game.