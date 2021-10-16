Allay wins Minecraft Live Mob Vote 2021, expected to be added to the game soon

Every year during Minecraft Live events, the Mojgan developers offer the Minecraft community a chance to pick a mob to implement into the game. This is called the Minecraft Mob Vote, a highly anticipated feature of Minecraft Live.

This year, the 2021 mobs options during the Mob Vote were the Glare, the Allay, and the Copper Golem. After a nail-biting vote, the winner prevailed as the Allay.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2021 results

The Minecraft Mob Vote was split up into two separate polls on Twitter. The first poll featured all three potential mobs. The two most voted mobs in the first poll were set to move onto the second round of voting.

Minecraft @Minecraft The Mob Vote is open! It's time pick your favorite: Glare, Allay or Copper Golem!Vote now! The Mob Vote is open! It's time pick your favorite: Glare, Allay or Copper Golem!Vote now!

Votes for the Glare mob came nowhere near the dedicated push for the Allay and the Copper Golem. The Glare was subsequently removed from the voting ring, losing its chance at being added to the game.

Round two saw a fierce competition between the Allay and the Copper Golem.

Minecraft @Minecraft In third place it’s the Glare, we guess you aren’t as afraid of the dark as we are? That leaves the Allay and the Copper Golem going head-to-head in the final round!Vote for your winner now! In third place it’s the Glare, we guess you aren’t as afraid of the dark as we are? That leaves the Allay and the Copper Golem going head-to-head in the final round!Vote for your winner now!

It was a tight race at 45% for Copper Golem and 54% for Allay - a near-even split. However, the Allay ultimately received the most votes and was declared the winner of the 2021 Mob Vote.

What is the Allay in Minecraft?

The Allay in Minecraft (Image via Twitter)

The Allay will take items from players and, in return, give back multiple of that exact item. For example, if a player gives an Allay a carrot, the Allay will search nearby for as many carrots as possible and deliver them all to the player.

Notably, these mobs love music and will be attracted to note blocks as well.

When will the Allay be added to Minecraft?

Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

The Allay will officially be added to Minecraft in 2022 with the 1.19 update, formally announced as The Wild Update. This update will also see the implementation of a significant update to the swamp biome, the long-awaited mini-boss, the Warden, and the brand new frog mobs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar