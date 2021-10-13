Copper golem in Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: All you need to know

Minecraft Live is the place where players get their voices heard by Mojang. They're the ones determining which mobs make it into the game and which ones don't, which allows them to feel like a stronger part of the game. Minecraft does this each year and unfortunately, the losers never make it to the game.

Once again, the vote will have three options, which have now all been announced. All three mobs are friendly and helpful, instead of hostile. The glare, which was announced first, will help players find where the monsters in caves are by finding the darkest places and warning them. The allay, announced yesterday, will go off in search of items the player gives them. The third has just been announced: the copper golem.

Copper golem announced as final Minecraft Live mob

The official vote will take place on October 16, and will likely be held through a Twitter poll, which is what Mojang did last year. This led to some players calling the vote rigged as one of Minecraft's largest content creators, 'Dream' was accused of swaying his fanbase to vote for his choice. Players attribute this as the reason why the glow squid ended up winning and it seems he wants the copper golem to win this time.

dream @dreamwastaken @Minecraft I am literally going to rig the vote @Minecraft I am literally going to rig the vote

The copper golem doesn't appear to be as helpful as the allay, but copper is so easily found and has such few applications that this mob is likely to get a lot of votes. Plus, golems are a great part of Minecraft and are so fun to craft and create that adding another one sounds like a really good option.

Minecraft @Minecraft Are you forever pushing buttons? Want to craft a new friend? Are Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens really saved – were they ever lost? Will the Copper Golem get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about the mob with some-assembly-required:↣ redsto.ne/copper-golem Are you forever pushing buttons? Want to craft a new friend? Are Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens really saved – were they ever lost? Will the Copper Golem get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about the mob with some-assembly-required:↣ redsto.ne/copper-golem ↢ https://t.co/3fIIUJnTTI

It won't be as protective as an iron golem, but it will also give players a brand new item: copper buttons. This item may or may not make it into the game if the copper golem doesn't, but if players want that item, they should try to vote for the golem.

Copper oxidizes, and so would the new copper golem. Image via Minecraft

With all three mobs announced, this is sure to be a heated contest with three stellar choices for the final mob.

